PM Modi, Vice President Naidu greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi | Latest India News
- This is the second year in a row that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival has been celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Friday sent greetings to the residents of Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing them peace and prosperity for the festival, which is being celebrated across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi said he hopes the festival will bring luck and prosperity to people’s lives. I wish you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health to the lives of all. Ganpati Bappa Morya! PM Modis’ tweet was loosely translated from read Hindi.
President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted Ganesh Chaturthi. Warm wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish Lord Ganesha would help us succeed in the fight against Covid-19 and bless everyone with happiness and peace. Let’s all follow the appropriate behavior of Covid-19 while celebrating the festival, the president’s tweet read freely translated from Hindi.
In pictures: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated under the shadow of Covid for the second time
Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also addressed his greetings to Ganesh Chaturthi and said that Lord Ganesha is considered an embodiment of wisdom in the land. Shri Ganesh ji is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune in our country. May Lord Vinayaka remove all obstacles in our efforts, Vice President Naidu said in his tweet.
As Ganesh Chaturthi begins, Maharashtra is closely monitoring Covid situation
Union Home Secretary Amit Shah earlier shared a photo of Lord Ganesha and wished people the start of the 10-day festival. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished the people of Ganesh Chaturthi on Twitter.
This is the second year in a row that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival has been celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Karnataka and Maharashtra, where the festival is fervently celebrated, have announced a series of restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease. In Mumbai, police have banned processions and banned worshipers from visiting Ganesh pandals. Orders under Article 144 of the CrPC were imposed Thursday evening in Mumbai banning the gathering of five or more people during the festivities from September 10 to 19.
