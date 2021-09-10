Added 900MW a gift for the Karachiites: Khusro – Journal





KARACHI: The Minister of Industry and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, said that the addition of 900 MW of power generation capacity in Karachi is a gift for people and industries.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the K-Electrics Bin Qasim III power plant project as soon as it is completed.

Mr. Bakhtiar met with KE senior management at the Bin Qasim Power Complex on Thursday to review the progress of the K-Electrics Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) mega-project, which will add 900 MW to the capacity of production of K-Electrics. and strengthen the future of Karachis growth.

He said Karachi is an industrial hub for the country and the purpose of his visit is to see progress in all sectors. It is encouraging to see the progressive vision that drives the efforts of KE.

Minister reviews progress of KEs Bin Qasim 3 power plant project

Industries are the engine of the country’s economy and the government is committed to supporting their growth through enabling policies. There is huge potential for investment in Pakistan, and a solid supply of public services is essential to achieve this, he added.

A 900 MW power plant is being built at an estimated cost of around $ 650 million. Work on the first 450 MW unit is 90% complete while the second 450 MW phase is also advancing rapidly, according to a press release.

Electricity demand growth in KE’s service area is expected to remain above five percent and KE expects over 700 MW of new connections over the next two years, more than half of which in the segment. industrial.

K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi said BQPS-III is a multi-stakeholder collaboration on both the engineering and the financing side.

He said that K-Electric was working closely with the federal government and relevant stakeholders to establish new interconnections and grids at key locations that would allow Karachi to receive additional power from the national grid, bringing the total grid consumption. power plant at 2,050 MW, cementing the company’s mission of providing safe and reliable power to its growing customer base of 3.2 million and above.

During a visit to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Bakhtiar said the government will privatize PSM in order to make it profitable and meet the country’s steel needs.

He said the government would soon formulate a comprehensive steel policy to reorganize the country’s steel industry.

The minister, during a visit to the National Industrial Park (NIP), said the Ministry of Industry and Production had allocated 1,500 acres of land to a Special Economic Zone that would provide a one-stop-shop for domestic investors and foreigners.

He said Karachi, the largest industrial city, faced a shortage of industrial land.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

