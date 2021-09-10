Sentiment improves with Biden Jinping call

Asian indices:

Australia’s ASX 200 index rose 40 points (0.54%) and is currently trading at 7,409.50

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 336.17 points (1.12%) and is currently trading at 30,344.36

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 423.24 points (1.65%) and is currently trading at 26,139.24

UK and Europe:

UK FTSE 100 futures are currently up 8.5 points (0.12%), the spot market is currently expected to open at 7,032.71

Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 5.5 points (0.13%), the spot market is currently estimated at 4,182.61.

German DAX futures are currently up 8 points (0.05%), the spot market is currently estimated at 15,631.15.

US Futures:

DJI Futures are currently down -151.69 points (-0.43%)

S&P 500 futures are currently up 24 points (0.15%)

Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 8.25 points (0.18%)

The clues are up to the task (but no cake)

Asian stocks rose overnight, helped in part by positive earnings and reports that Joe Biden had a phone call with Xi Jinping, which suggests US-Sino-Sino tensions are easing. During the 90-minute appeal, the two powers had a “broad and strategic discussion”, including on how to avoid competition coming into conflict. Attractive. So, we’re not quite at the “prettiest chocolate cake” stage of the relationship, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The Hang Seng was one of the best performers, with an increase of around 2% and the China A50 the index rose 1.4%. Japanese stock markets have extended their rallies to see the TOPIX reached its highest level since 1990 and the Nikkei hard a new high of 6 months. The ASX 200 recovered from yesterday’s lows but found resistance just below the resistance area around 7430-50 highlighted in today’s Asian Open report.

The bears wasted no time driving the FTSE 100 up to our target of 7,000 yesterday, with the first hour of trading accounting for most of the daily range. In isolation, the bearish flag on the hourly chart looks attractive enough to bearish eyes. Still, against the backdrop of improving global sentiment for equities and the fact that 7,000 is a round psychological number close to the S3 weekly pivot, it is plausible to expect a countertrend rebound today. 7060 and 7090 are viable bullish targets. Further down, a break below 6993 could mark its next lower step.

FTSE 350: Internal market





FTSE 350: 4,068.81 (-1.01%) September 09, 2021

129 (36.75%) shares rose and 211 (60.11%) fell

5 stocks hit a new 52 week high, 10 fell to new lows

71.23% of stocks closed above their 200 day average

64.67% of stocks closed above their 50-day average

17.38% of stocks closed above their 20 day average

Outperformers:

+ 5.58% – IP Group SA (IPO.L)

+ 3.94% – Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

+ 2.56% – Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

Underperformers:

-10.2% – Easyjet PLC (EZJ.L)

-7.63% – Genus PLC (GNS.L)

-4.80% – Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

Forex: British GDP, CA jobs and US PPI at stake

Commodity currencies dominated overnight, with EUR up 0.3%, NZD up 0.23% and GOUJAT 0.16% for the session. The yen and USD were the weakest currencies during the slightly risky session.

NZD / JPY is the strongest pair and shows the potential bull flag on the daily chart. We just need the markets to take the lead with the Biden-Jinping phone call and nothing else to go wrong.

UK GDP is then released at 4:00 p.m. As the economy has picked up, it remains behind what it was before the pandemic. Still, hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey teased expectations of a rate hike, so a strong impression today could serve the bullish setups for GBP pairs well.

Later in the US session, Employment in Canada is released and, for its part, will not be eclipsed by NFP. As we believe the BOC could still be on the verge of weakening (despite the GDP pullback in the second quarter), a strong jobs report could allow the Canadian dollar to regain strength before the weekend.

At the same time of 1:30 p.m. BST, Producer prices in the United States are released. And a strong impression could be of interest to the bulls in the USD, as it can be seen as a proxy for next week’s CPI data.

Commodities show the potential to improve:

The copper futures broke the resistance of the daily trend on the news of the Biden-Xi Jinping phone call. The next target remains at 4.435 as long as prices stay above 4.20 and there is a possibility that an inverted head and shoulders pattern will form on the daily chart.

The CRB commodities are trading just below its 4 year high, with a break above 221.25 confirming the resumption of the trend while a break below 216.85 assumes a countertrend .

To come (hours in BST)

