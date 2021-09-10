Umer Sharif calls on Prime Minister to facilitate travel for treatment





In a video recorded for local media, veteran comedian Umer Sharif, who suffers from an undisclosed illness, called on the government to help him seek treatment abroad. The video aired Thursday evening.

The veteran comedian shared in a pre-recorded message that he had no treatment options for his illness in Pakistan and that he believed Prime Minister Imran Khan would facilitate his request.

Sharif, who looked visibly ill, said: “My doctors told me that for better treatment I will have to go abroad. I believe I helped Imran Khan as much as I could with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. “

The comedian added: “Doctors tell me I can get the best treatment in America. I, Umer Sharif, now speak to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sahab. Whenever you have called me for something, I have always been there for you, that’s why I believe that you will also be there for me [during this time]. “

Host Waseem Badami explained that Sharif needs help with technical issues that have affected travel due to Covid-19. It was pointed out that Sharif did not need financial assistance and the comedian did not need government funds. According to Badami, Sharif’s doctors recommended that he travel within the next 15 to 20 days to the United States, Germany or Saudi Arabia. , for which the actor will need the support of the government.

The video message was followed by a conversation between the host and spokesman for Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill, who said he felt sadness after seeing Sharif in such a state, assuring that all efforts would be made so that the actor receives the treatment he needs.

He shared, “The video filled my heart with sorrow because Umer Sharif has always made us laugh and we have always seen him laugh, tear apart and spread happiness. I pray that God will give him health.

Gill continued, revealing that he would personally inform the prime minister of Sharif’s condition and his immediate need to travel. “From tomorrow morning, I will personally convey his message to the Prime Minister, and I will personally contact the three countries and try to arrange treatment because even the doctors said that his disease is complicated and that treatment is not possible. in Pakistan, ”he shared.

He explained that Germany and Saudi Arabia will be better treatment options due to the fact that the two countries are closer to Pakistan, saying: “We will contact the German and Sudanese embassies in Pakistan, which will benefit those closer and maybe we can get things done faster. We will also try with the United States, whatever country can facilitate our request. “

Gill concluded: “Whatever the government may do, I will make sure I personally get instructions from Imran Khan on this matter because Umer Sharif has been able to be a huge contributor to Pakistani media, as well as to philanthropy. . He was always ready to help with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

He later also retweeted the video message, writing that the prime minister’s office was in contact with Sharif on the prime minister’s instruction and that Gill would continue to share updates on the matter.

