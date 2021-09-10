Timeline of inflation costs of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) or KAI will be the majority shareholder of the project consortiumFast train Jakarta-Bandung, PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia (PSBI).

KAI will replace PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk, who is currently the head of the project consortium.

“According to the information we have received, KAI will increase its capital contribution to PSBI. In this way, of course, KAI will become the largest shareholder, ”Wijaya General Secretary Karya Mahendra Vijaya told CNNIndonesia.com, Wednesday (8/9).

PSBI is a consortium made up of four public companies, namely Wijaya Karya, KAI, PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk and PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII (Persero) or PTPN VIII. The consortium has a 60% stake in the operator of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project, PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC).

Next, 40 percent of KCIC’s shares are held by Beijing Yawan HSR Co. Ltd.

Currently, the largest shareholder of PSBI is Wijaya Karya with a 38% share. Meanwhile, KAI and PTPN VIII each have 25 percent and Jasa Marga 12 percent.

When contacted separately, KAI’s vice president of corporate public relations, Joni Martinus, was reluctant to speak clearly about the company’s plans to increase the company’s share capital in PSBI. He said this information is best confirmed at the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

“Please confirm with the public relations department of the public enterprises department as it is the authority of the government,” Joni said.

Meanwhile, the special staff of SOE Minister Arya Sinulingga said his party discussed the plan to increase KAI’s shares in PSBI. He admitted that KAI would be the leader of the BUMN consortium in the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project.

“Regarding the KAI cash injection, now with the cash injection, the lead (consortium leader) is KAI,” Arya said.

Small assessment, we can say that the high speed train Jakarta-Bandung project contains controversies from the start announced by the government. This project is included in the list of National Strategic Projects (NSP) on the basis of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 3 of 2016.

China ‘Tikung’ Japan

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed an infrastructure finance agreement with the Development Bank of China and the KCIC.

The government made the inauguration (revolutionary) Jakarta-Bandung Bullet Train Project on January 21, 2016. The event was attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

However, Ignasius Jonan, who was Minister of Transport at the time, was not present at the event. revolutionary Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Train Project.

It is not clear why Jonan did not attend the event revolutionary Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Train Project. What is certain is that Jonan had not issued a building permit for the project at the time of the groundbreaking.

It’s not just about planning permission. China, as a government partner in building the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, is also said to have “bent” Japan to get the project.

Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has invested US $ 3.5 million in capital since 2014 to finance the feasibility study.

The investment value of high-speed trains based on Japan’s calculations reached $ 6.2 billion, of which 75 percent was financed by Japan in the form of a 40-year loan with a rate of interest of 0.1 percent per annum.

However, suddenly China appeared and carried out a feasibility study for the same project, after former Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN) Rini Soemarno signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with the Chinese Minister of the National Development and Reform Commission Xu Shaoshi in March. 2015.

China then came up with a cheaper investment value, amounting to US $ 5.5 billion with an investment program of 40% Chinese-owned and 60% local-owned, which came from a consortium of public enterprises.

Of the estimated investment, about 25 percent will be financed with joint capital and the remainder will come from a 40-year loan and an interest rate of 2 percent per annum.

In addition, China guarantees that this development will not drain the Indonesian State’s Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).

China won the heart of the Indonesian government by building the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project. If calculated, the project has been going on for about five years.

