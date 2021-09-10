Brexit news: Super trawler fury erupts as Boris Johnson urged to act | Politics | New





Fishing communities in the North Sea and the English Channel have reported devastating damage to protected areas and fishing stocks due to the large industrial ships operating in these areas. Greenpeace activist Fiona Nicholls appealed to Boris Johnson demanding immediate government action to ban mainly EU-owned boats, often from overseas, in order to protect green spaces. Speaking to Sky News, Ms Nicholls said: “Over the past few months, Greenpeace has patrolled the Channel in supposedly green protected areas as part of our Operation Ocean Witness campaign.

“We found out that this was basically an industrial free fall for these very large fishing boats, many of which are not from the UK. “We have also had the privilege of speaking to many fishermen in coastal communities and their livelihoods are absolutely devastated by this industrial activity. “Something needs to change, and urgently. That is why we are launching, with fishermen in the east and south, a declaration of emergency. “This is a situation that needs to be resolved and quickly. We need the government to immediately and permanently ban industrial fishing like bottom trawlers, super trawlers and a newly observed fishing method called fly shooting.” JUST IN: Frost in brutal ultimatum to tear up hated EU deal as Sefcovic frantically panics

Ms Nicholls continued: “And this has to be a bare minimum, protected areas have to be protected. “But on top of that, based on the conversations we have had with fishermen, we are also calling on the government to go further and ban fly shooting from the rest of the southern North Sea and the English Channel. . “Give some breathing space not only to the fish, but also to the fishermen who have been relentlessly affected by industrial fishing in UK waters. “ Jerry Percy, director of the New Under Ten Fishermen’s Association, said: “It really is quite simple – the small-scale coastal fleet that the government has sworn to protect is now forced to see its present and future livelihoods destroyed under their eyes. .” READ MORE: Eight European countries just said NO TRIP to Brussels as EU tries to impose new rule

Scottish MSP Lib Dems Beatrice Wishart confronted Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday over reports of European fishermen throwing gear overboard. Ms Wishart said: “There are reports of non-UK fishing vessels… throwing all their fishing gear overboard “It’s dangerous and bad for the marine environment. What is being done to ensure the safety of our fishing boats and those on board?” Nicola Sturgeon agreed it was important to protect Scottish fishing vessels, but she presented no new plans or measures to prevent EU vessels from acting dangerously.

