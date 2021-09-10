Politics
Turkish democracy project joins calls to end supply of drone technology to Turkey – Armenia public radio
The Turkish Democracy Project (TDP) has called on three US companies to sever ties with Baykar Makina, whose TB2 drones have become a weapon of choice for repressive regimes around the world and who have been implicated in attacks on civilians in Armenia while prolonging bloody conflicts. in Syria and Libya. These companies are now exposed to major legal consequences for having acted contrary to international sanctions.
Turkey has expanded its drone program over the past two decades and is now the fourth largest producer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the world. As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues his assault on his country’s democratic infrastructure, he also pursues a foreign policy that is no longer tied to NATO values. In Erdogan’s hands, the TB2 drone has become a tool of oppression and violence, while Baykar Makina continues to strike deals with regimes that deploy their technology against civilians. TDP has called on every company to stop supplying its technology to Baykar with immediate effect.
InlettersAddressed to each by TDP CEO Ambassador Mark D. Wallace, TDP presented comprehensive evidence that the company’s technology was used in the production of drones by Baykar, which in turn were deployed against Armenian civilians in Artsakh as well as against the same Kurdish forces that helped turn the tide against Daesh. TDP also provided detailed evidence of the risks inherent in doing business with the Turkish military industrial complex, including the legal risk associated with the supply of Turkish drones under the Law on Combating US Adversaries Through Sanctions ( CAATSA).
TDP applauds companies that have discontinued their engagement. For example, the Garmin statement confirmed that they are asking all independent dealers to stop selling Garmin products to Baykar due to the nefarious nature of their business. The TDP calls on those who continue to do business with Baykar to immediately end their relations with the Turkish military industrial complex.
TDP CEO Ambassador Mark D. Wallace said:
Turkish drones are infamous for their use by Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan against Armenian civilians during the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.
Turkish TB2 drones have been used in Syria against the Kurdish allies of the United States and in Libya, prolonging that country’s bloody civil war. Their indiscriminate use by the Turkish military and Turkish-backed forces has been widely condemned by the international community.
The fact that so many major national manufacturing, technology and defense companies have done business with Turkey’s military-industrial complex should be of serious concern to US and EU lawmakers. It is also worrying that when faced with direct evidence of crimes committed using their products, these same companies have simply seen fit to ignore them.
Beyond the moral implications of supplying drone parts to an aggressive and expansionist army that targets civilian populations, most of these companies would face serious legal consequences for their action. A coalition of 27 members of the US Congress recently signed a letter saying that technology transfers such as those these companies continue to make to Turkey clearly violate the terms of CAATSA sanctions.
By refusing to sever ties with Turkey in the face of direct evidence of the crimes the Erdogan regime commits using their products, these companies are showing that they do not take the moral or legal implications of their actions seriously. Lawmakers must take this into account when determining how these companies should be treated.
The companies contacted by TDP who did not respond to calls to immediately stop working with Turkish drone maker Baykar Makina were:
- Xilinx, manufacturing / technology, USA
- Hengst of North America, Auto / Engineering, USA, parent company: Hengst Automotive (Germany)
- Northrop Grumman, Aerospace / Defense, United States
- Intelligent microwave systems, Electronics, Germany
The companies contacted by TDP who confirmed they had stopped working with Turkish drone maker Baykar Makina were:
- Comant, manufacturing / satellite communications, United States
- Viasat, Communications, United States
- Garmin, Technology, Switzerland
- Beringer Aero, Manufacturing, France
- Trimble, Technology, United States
The Turkish Democracy Project is a non-profit, non-partisan international political organization formed in response to Turkey’s recent hijacking of democracy and toward authoritarianism.
Sources
2/ https://en.armradio.am/2021/09/10/turkish-democracy-project-joins-calls-to-stop-drone-technology-supply-to-turkey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]