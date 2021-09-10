PML-N defuses Javed Latif’s “salvo” on Nawaz’s return – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N MP Javed Latifs says ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan this year is immediately rebuffed by the party saying he will only get a booked return flight when medics from London will give him a health voucher.

After appearing before a combined National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigative team on Thursday in the Over Means of Assets case, Latif told reporters that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country this year.

Nawaz Sharif can no longer stay abroad due to the crises in Pakistan. He will return this year and lead the nation even if his treatment is not complete, he said and added that those (the powers that be) who ended the Sharif government would bring him back as he was the only one in be able to get the country out of the crisis. created by the chosen regime of Imran Khan.

Nawaz Sharif will become prime minister for the fourth time, said Latif, who was released from prison a few months ago in a case of incitement against state institutions.

When contacted, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will return when doctors give him a certificate of good health allowing him to travel and when the party does. will decide.

PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif last month ruled out returning the Supreme Party to the country until his full recovery, saying he could legally stay in the UK until the court British Immigration Officer decides on his appeal against the Home Office’s refusal to extend his visa.

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after being allowed to leave the country for treatment.

Grill NAB Latif

The NAB’s CIT roasted Javed Latif for about two hours looking for answers on how to accumulate the huge property in his name and that of those close to him. Apparently, he couldn’t satisfy investigators.

The NAB accused Latif of acquiring assets worth billions of rupees on behalf of his siblings after entering politics. Before entering politics, he would have lived in a house inherited from 12 marlas in the Habib colony, in Sheikhupura. He would have acquired the majority of his assets on behalf of his relatives to park his black money. Latif said the NAB asked him about an alleged abuse of power to create assets. Although he answered his questions, the investigation against me was not completed by the office. I have been facing such an investigation for three years and no abuse of authority or corruption has been proven against me, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 September 2021

