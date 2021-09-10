PM acknowledges appeal of troubled Umar Sharif and orders action to be taken





Veteran Pakistani comedian, stage actor and host Umar Sharif has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to send him abroad for better treatment.

According to Dr Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran, the Prime Minister has taken note of Umar Sharif’s request.

Umar Sharif requested treatment in a video message in which he was lying on a hospital bed and looked very weak.

The program host of the private news channel Wasim Badami had published a special message from Umar Sharif in his program.

Umar Sharif asked Prime Minister Imran Khan for help, saying that “the doctors told me I should go abroad for better treatment”.

“I was fortunate enough to help build Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital,” he added.

“The doctors told me I could get better treatment in the United States,” Umar said.

Speaking directly to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Umar Sharif said: “Whenever you have called me for anything, I have always been there for you, which is why I think you will be there too. for me.

However, Umar Sharif’s video statement did not provide details about his illness, nor did the show’s host.

Wasim Badami said doctors say he needs treatment in 15-20 days and the cure for his disease is only available in 3 countries around the world, the United States, Germany and the ‘Saudi Arabia.

“Doctors said the delay could not exceed 2-3 weeks and Umar Sharif should seek treatment as soon as possible,” the host added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, also spoke in the program and said he felt sad after seeing Umar Sharif in such a state.

The SAMP also assured that all efforts will be made to ensure that the actor receives the treatment he needs.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Imran Khan explained that Germany and Saudi Arabia will be better treatment options due to the fact that the two countries are closer to Pakistan.

Shahbaz Gill said the government will contact the German and Saudi embassies in Pakistan, which will benefit the fact that these two countries are closer and the government may be able to get things done faster.

“We will also try with the United States, whatever country can facilitate our request,” added Gill.

Later, by re-tweeting a video message from Omar Sharif, Gill briefed his followers on how the PM’s office contacted Umar Sharif and promised to continue sharing more details.

