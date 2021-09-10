What about Xi Jinping’s relentless efforts to rule the internet in China?

In 2008, China officially overtook the United States for the first time to become the world’s largest Internet user population, reaching 221 million users. As of August 2021, more than one billion out of 1.5 billion people in China were already connected to the internet.

In a nutshell, China is home to the world’s largest online community – except that it comes at a steep price: being subject to the world’s most sophisticated and arguably the most authoritarian censorship system.

Considering that the total number of Internet users in China represents one in five users worldwide, this inevitably reflects the rapid development of internet applications and the continuous improvement of digital industrialization. Basically, online services have become a part of Chinese daily life, expanding the reach and influence of the tech industry.

A mobile kingdom first

The gradual and steady increase in China’s internet population is mainly attributed to the high volume of affordable smartphones in the market. In 2019, more than 90% of Chinese accessed the internet through cell phones, and, interestingly, statistics claim that Chinese mobile users spend more than 70% of their time online every day.

The mobile preferences of citizens are reflected in such a way that of the 600 million customers using online payment methods, 580 million prefer to use mobile payment services, according to Statista archives. That being said, it is evident that this large and engaged mobile internet population has provided a wide range of opportunities for high tech companies in China.

Sadly, this has also led to the internet becoming the front line of the battlefield of China’s new information policy – the very reason President Xi Jinping is overseeing a crackdown on the country’s tech sector as his influence increases.

The story of the great firewall of China

In China, the world’s largest Internet population is subject to the world’s most sophisticated censorship system: the Great Firewall (of China).

This may come as a surprise to some, given the ruling Communist Party’s infamy for authoritarianism – but China did not initially restrict the Web. The great firewall did not begin to appear until about a decade after the the first email was sent from China.

It was only after that China has access to the World Wide Web in 1994, that the country’s first Internet users and the government realized that the free flow of information could have major political implications.

By the early 2000s, China’s internet controls were apparent. By the time Google launched a Chinese version of its search engine in 2000, it was already slow, unstable, and stuck about 10% of the time. In 2002, Google was completely stranded in the country for the first time, but only for nine days. Google’s search engine was blocked again in 2003. This was the year the Great Firewall went live, according to the Fangs Global Times interview.

Although China has never publicly disclosed technical details about the Great Firewall, researchers around the world have studied it and concluded that technical include IP address blocking, DNS attacks, and filtering of specific URLs and keywords in URLs. This latter method has become more difficult with the Growing popularity of encrypted HTTPS protocol.

Indeed, before President Xi Jinping, the Internet in China was becoming a more dynamic political space for Chinese citizens. But like the web, the great firewall is a complex, multi-layered beast of a system that continues to evolve at the whim of government.

This makes it difficult for people on the outside to fully understand how it works. Researchers have found that China’s internet blocking mechanisms are changing frequently in response to different situations, and they may change depending on the ISP and region.

Over the years, the number of blocked websites in China has exploded and the blacklist includes social networks like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; news outlets like Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times; and popular collaboration tools like Dropbox and Google Drive (or anything on Google, really).

Agenda: censorship

Xi has always established that the Chinese Internet is a world unto itself, with its content closely monitored and managed by the Communist Party. In one case, during the country’s Second World Internet Conference in 2015, Xi warned against foreign interference, saying: We must respect the right of individual countries to independently choose their own path of cyber development; in the internal affairs of other countries.

Overseas, Xi frequently claims China’s sovereign right to determine what constitutes harmful content. At home, Xi portrays the Western version of the Internet, which prioritizes the free flow of information, as anathema to the values ​​of the Chinese government.

And, rather than acknowledging that aggressive efforts to control the flow of information on the internet are a source of embarrassment and a sign of potential authoritarian fragility, Xi has ironically attempted to make his vision of a Chinanet a model to follow. for other countries.

Gradually, the experience of being online in China has changed. As the Chinese people explored new ways of using the internet, leaders also began to develop a taste for the new powers it offered, such as a better understanding of citizens’ concerns and new ways of shaping – and no doubt, to control – public opinion. The government responded with a flood of tech fixes and policy guidance, but the limits of internet life continued to expand.

The victims of the Internet crackdown in China

Looking at all of China’s achievements over the past two decades, one of the most impressive is the rise of its tech industry. First China, then the global tech giant Alibaba Group hosts twice as many e-commerce activities as Amazon. Tencent runs one of the most popular WeChat apps in the world, with 1.5 billion users. Alibaba and Tencent also form the fintech duopoly on e-wallets in China, with their e-wallets Alipay and WeChat Pay respectively.

Chinese in cities largely perceive cash or card payments as foreigners – a huge 92% of all financial transactions in cities are done through e-wallets. The volume of digital payments made has become so dominant that the People’s Bank of China has had to ban what it considers to be cash discrimination by merchants who refuse to accept anything other than digital payments, according to CGap.This very fact is extremely remarkable, given that just two decades ago China was pretty much a cash economy.

China’s technological revolution has also helped transform its long-term economic outlook in the country, allowing it to move beyond the manufacturing stage into new areas such as digital healthcare and artificial intelligence.

This is why Xis’ recent attacks on his country’s $ 4 trillion tech industry are making many players in the industry, especially local stock markets and others, very nervous. There have been more than 50 regulatory actions against dozens of companies for a dizzying array of alleged violations, ranging from antitrust abuse To data breaches.

As a reminder, since suspension of the IPO of Ant Groups in November 2020, Beijing has embarked on a unprecedented crackdown on its technology sector. However, these crackdowns didn’t stop at technology – recently Xi set his sights on to regulate and crack down on businesses in other sectors.

The victims include some of the The main Chinese technology companies, like Tencent (internet conglomerate), Meituan (food delivery), Pinduoduo (e-commerce), Didi (vehicle), Full Truck Alliance (freight logistics), Kanzhun (recruiting), online private tutoring companies like New Oriental Education and TAL Education, and crypto-currencies.

As reported by The Washington Post earlier this week, it’s striking and meaningful. This is clearly not a sector-by-sector rectification; it is a complete economic, industrial and structural recovery, said Jude Blanchette, Freeman Chair in Chinese Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

China’s Internet Woes: A Deeper Agenda?

While the government insists that such measures were designed to check the country’s businesses against abuse, inequality and inequality, critics imply that these waves of repression have a deeper agenda behind them.

As the leaders of the authoritarian state are increasingly embroiled in friction between Western countries such as the United States, critics believe these measures are aimed at better controlling and monitoring the flow of information from citizens – in in particular, information on government officials – to be disclosed outside the country.

Repression on social behaviors and activities related to “morality” (from the Chinese point of view, obviously) seem to aim to assert and forcibly reiterate anti-Western propaganda by controlling popular thought and culture – which could arguably be seen as a supporting tool for carrying out the aforementioned agenda. -above.

The seemingly national crackdown isn’t ending anytime soon and while regulators have tried to calm markets after their latest tutoring bans, experts have highlighted some highly concentrated sectors, which bear little relation to the priorities of the State and have previously become the target of public scrutiny.

Alas, Xi intends to reiterate the same point to the world – the crackdown on China’s unruly technology is a demonstration of unhindered party power.

Note: The opinions represented here are those of the author and do not represent Tech Wire Asia.