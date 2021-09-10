During 2019 campaign, Modi used Twitter to reach urban middle class and party executives: study

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, Sept. 10 (PTI) As the 2019 parliamentary elections approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Twitter to portray a culturally strong India, driven by nationalism to attract the urban middle class and excite his party executives , a study by a Professor NRI concluded.

The research, recently published by the International Communication Research Journal in the United States, focused on the use of Twitter by politicians in the 2019 Indian election.

“Our goal was to study how Twitter was used by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi during the 74-day campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” said Abhijit Mazumdar, assistant professor at Park University in Missouri, USA. United and lead author of the research.

The research, titled “Tweeting to Win: Analyzing Social Media Use in India’s 2019 National Elections,” was co-authored by three researchers. The other two are Bhavna Wal and Umana Anjalin. Wal is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Sri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Uttar Pradesh and Umana Anjalin is an alumnus of the School of Advertising & Public Relations at the University of Tennessee in the United States.

The interdisciplinary team of researchers based in the United States and India included tweets from the two leaders – Modi and Gandhi – and subjected them to quantitative and qualitative analysis using NVivo technology, according to a press release. .

Researchers found that Modi used most of his tweets (41%) to talk about campaign rallies and BJP events across the country, while 17% of his tweets focused on panning his political opponents, mostly the Opposition Congress.

It was not surprising that a large number of tweets were devoted to BJP election events, Mazumdar said. The BJP is the largest political party in India and the aim was to show people connection with the party to get its cadres excited during the campaign, he added.

Modi emphasized nationalism in his tweets, according to the press release.

Nationalism was mentioned in around 13% of his tweets, which can be attributed to Indian air raids on terrorist camps in Pakistan, he said. The objective was to capitalize electorally on the momentum generated by the airstrikes against Pakistan. With culture being the cornerstone of the BJP campaign for decades, it was also mentioned significantly in Modi’s tweets, Mazumdar added.

Researchers found that Modi sent an average of more than 10 tweets per day during the campaign, which the study found indicates very effective use of social media by the prime minister.

According to the press release, using statistical analysis, the researchers identified three key frameworks in which Modi tweeted far more than Gandhi: nationalism, culture and political alliances. Whereas, Gandhi has tweeted a lot more about the dismal state of India’s economy to convey his counter-opinion that all is not going well in the country.

While the two politicians tweeted about a multitude of issues, they focused less on development issues related to the rural poor – Modi only devoting three percent and Gandhi five percent of his tweets to development. Mazumdar attributed this to the lack of internet access among villagers in India.

Modi was addressing the urban middle class and his party executives using Twitter, which is why very few tweets focused on development issues, he said.

Issues relating to religion and minorities were also mentioned less in the tweets of the two politicians. The two chose to play it safe and avoided delving into division issues during the campaign, he added.

Rahul Gandhi was less successful in using Twitter to convey an alternative plan for India, which Modi did perfectly, the Park University professor said. Modi has proven to be an effective social media communicator during the election period, he added. PTI LKJ SMN

