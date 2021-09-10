Pakistan to digitize its land registration system





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch event. Image Credit: Press Information Service

Islamabad: Pakistan is on the verge of replacing outdated manual practice with a digital land registration system to increase transparency and tackle illegal practices in the housing sector.

The digitization of land registers using MIS and GIS technology opens up a new way to secure rights and protect their properties from land grabbers.

Benefits that the modern land registration system would provide

Digital system to ensure transparency and accountability Ease of access to property rights Land information Smaller land dispute cases Resolving land disputes Improved taxation and collection mechanism Reduction of corrupt practices and land grabbing

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who attended the launch event, said the digital land registration system will help solve the problem of illegal and haphazard construction in the housing sector in both urban and rural areas. The digitization and cadastral mapping of land would ensure transparency of land registers and transactions, reduce corruption by eliminating the risks posed by the powerful qabza mafia (land grabbing groups) making money through illegal practices, said the Prime Minister.

He said ordinary Pakistanis faced enormous problems after their land was illegally occupied by the Qabza mafia. About half of the complaints from overseas Pakistanis were related to the land grabbing that the new digital system aims to address. Explaining how the old system led to massive land grabbing problems, he explained that around Rs 400 billion of land in the capital was either illegally occupied or unused while nearly 1,000 acres of forest land were encroached.

The project is one of the main promises Khan made in his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs 2018 manifesto when he pledged to digitize all remaining land registers and automate property registration processes.

The digital system will replace the obsolete Patwari land registry system. Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore will be the first cities where the digitization of the land register is expected to be completed by November 2021. The project will then be rolled out nationwide over the next six months.

Retired Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHA) Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider said digitizing and cadastral mapping of land using Geographic Information System (GIS) would help to secure the land registry and rights in the country.

The modern system would provide people with easy and affordable access to their land records, and would also serve as an effective tax collection tool to tackle the problem of tax evasion. The online service will offer online mapping, a digital cadastral database, allowing people to find plots, prices, verify ownership and transfer land online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-to-digitalise-land-record-system-1.82144287 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos