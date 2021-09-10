Politics
Jokowi confident of 70% vaccination by end of 2021 amid people’s doubts
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Amid the public pessimism about Covid-19 vaccine, President Joko Widodoestimates that more than 70 percent of citizens will be immune to the Corona virus by the end of 2021.
He says more and more people are receiving vaccines every day, while calling for an extension of immunization implementation so that the whole community is protected.
“More and more have been vaccinated all over Indonesia, so by the end of the year over 70% of people have been vaccinated,” Jokowi said while reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination in Bantul , broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Friday (10/9).
On this occasion, Jokowi witnessed the vaccination of 8,000 vaccination participants, including disabled people, courtiers, the elderly, online motorcycle taxi drivers and other community groups.
The former mayor of Solo thanked those enthusiastic about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. He hopes more people will join the vaccination program.
“We hope this vaccination can provide protection, maximum protection to the community so that we can all conduct our business as usual,” Jokowi said.
At the start of the pandemic, the government launched a vaccination against Covid-19 for 181.5 million people, or 70% of the Indonesian population. The target has been widened to 208 million people because the Covid-19 vaccine has been declared to be able to be administered to children and adolescents.
On Thursday (9/9), the government vaccinated 70.9 million people against Covid-19. A total of 40.6 million people received two doses of the vaccine, while 750,000 of them received a third dose.
Meanwhile, a number of surveys mention that many residents are still hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine for a number of reasons.
National Survey Media executive director (median) Rico Marbun said 45.7% of survey respondents, as well as the Party Watch Institute, were still reluctant to receive injections.
The August 19-26 poll had 1,000 respondents from 34 provinces with the right to vote or aged 17 and over. Margin of erroris plus or minus 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.
“Those who answered definitively wanted 54.3% to be vaccinated and 45.7% not to be vaccinated,” Rico said on Thursday (9/9).
Vaccine certificate infographic. (Photo: CNNIndonesia / Asfahan Yahsyi)
This percentage worried him because of the lower limit of group immunity or collective immunityis 65-70 percent. “I think it’s still the government’s job to educate the public that vaccination is important,” he said.
Likewise, the results of the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) calculation show that 36.4% do not wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
The survey from June 22 to 25, 2021 was conducted among 1,200 respondents from 34 provinces and was carried out using the following method: simple random sampling with an error rate of around 2.8%.
LSI Djayadi executive director Hanan Djayadi said the figure was obtained from 82.6% of those surveyed who had not been vaccinated.
According to him, there are three reasons why people refuse vaccination. First, the fear of side effects from the vaccine (55.5%); considered the vaccine ineffective (25.5%); and considers that she does not need a vaccine because her body is healthy (19.9%).
“Beyond that, there are those who question or doubt its halal character, then there are those who are afraid to pay for the vaccine,” he said.
Besides the survey, the World Health Organization (WHO) also noted that there were problems with the vaccination programs for the elderly (elderly).
By early September, only 17.52 percent or 3,776,532 older people had received a full vaccination. Meanwhile, the elderly who received the first dose were only 24.64%, or 5,311,741 people.
In fact, the vaccination of the elderly has been taking place since the third week of February 2021 with a target of 21,553,118 people.
(dhf / arh)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210910104426-20-692381/jokowi-yakin-70-divaksin-akhir-2021-di-tengah-keraguan-warga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]