Jokowi confident of 70% vaccination by end of 2021 amid people’s doubts

Amid the public pessimism about Covid-19 vaccine, President Joko Widodoestimates that more than 70 percent of citizens will be immune to the Corona virus by the end of 2021.

He says more and more people are receiving vaccines every day, while calling for an extension of immunization implementation so that the whole community is protected.

“More and more have been vaccinated all over Indonesia, so by the end of the year over 70% of people have been vaccinated,” Jokowi said while reviewing the Covid-19 vaccination in Bantul , broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Friday (10/9).

On this occasion, Jokowi witnessed the vaccination of 8,000 vaccination participants, including disabled people, courtiers, the elderly, online motorcycle taxi drivers and other community groups.

The former mayor of Solo thanked those enthusiastic about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. He hopes more people will join the vaccination program.

“We hope this vaccination can provide protection, maximum protection to the community so that we can all conduct our business as usual,” Jokowi said.

At the start of the pandemic, the government launched a vaccination against Covid-19 for 181.5 million people, or 70% of the Indonesian population. The target has been widened to 208 million people because the Covid-19 vaccine has been declared to be able to be administered to children and adolescents.

On Thursday (9/9), the government vaccinated 70.9 million people against Covid-19. A total of 40.6 million people received two doses of the vaccine, while 750,000 of them received a third dose.

Meanwhile, a number of surveys mention that many residents are still hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine for a number of reasons.

National Survey Media executive director (median) Rico Marbun said 45.7% of survey respondents, as well as the Party Watch Institute, were still reluctant to receive injections.

The August 19-26 poll had 1,000 respondents from 34 provinces with the right to vote or aged 17 and over. Margin of erroris plus or minus 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence level.

“Those who answered definitively wanted 54.3% to be vaccinated and 45.7% not to be vaccinated,” Rico said on Thursday (9/9).

This percentage worried him because of the lower limit of group immunity or collective immunityis 65-70 percent. “I think it’s still the government’s job to educate the public that vaccination is important,” he said.

Likewise, the results of the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) calculation show that 36.4% do not wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The survey from June 22 to 25, 2021 was conducted among 1,200 respondents from 34 provinces and was carried out using the following method: simple random sampling with an error rate of around 2.8%.

LSI Djayadi executive director Hanan Djayadi said the figure was obtained from 82.6% of those surveyed who had not been vaccinated.

According to him, there are three reasons why people refuse vaccination. First, the fear of side effects from the vaccine (55.5%); considered the vaccine ineffective (25.5%); and considers that she does not need a vaccine because her body is healthy (19.9%).

“Beyond that, there are those who question or doubt its halal character, then there are those who are afraid to pay for the vaccine,” he said.

Besides the survey, the World Health Organization (WHO) also noted that there were problems with the vaccination programs for the elderly (elderly).

By early September, only 17.52 percent or 3,776,532 older people had received a full vaccination. Meanwhile, the elderly who received the first dose were only 24.64%, or 5,311,741 people.

In fact, the vaccination of the elderly has been taking place since the third week of February 2021 with a target of 21,553,118 people.

