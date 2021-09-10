Biden and Trump officials to attend DC event marking anniversary of Abraham’s Accords





Senior officials from the Biden and Trump administrations will make a rare joint appearance at an event marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic Accords next week in Washington, conference organizers told The Times of Israel on Thursday.

Tuesday’s event at the Four Seasons Hotel is hosted by the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, which was started by Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to former President Donald Trump, and a leading broker of the agreements standards signed by Israel. last year with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Kushner will be in attendance and deliver opening remarks, said AAPI Executive Director Robert Greenway, who was senior director of Middle East affairs at Trump’s National Security Council when the Abraham Accords were signed. .

Following Kushner’s speech, Greenway will host a panel featuring ambassadors from some of the countries represented in the agreements – Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef al -Otaiba and Bahrain’s Ambassador to the United States Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid al -Khalifa. The panel will be followed by a private lunch for those present.

Also in attendance will be members of Congress, senior representatives of the US State Department, as well as representatives from Egypt and Jordan, who “laid the groundwork for the Abrahamic Accords” by being the first Arab countries to sign agreements. peace with Israel in 1979 and 1994. respectively, Greenway said.

Senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, center, National Security Advisor Robert OBrien, fourth from left, and the Israeli and American delegations pose for a photo before their departure for Abu Dhabi, at the airport Ben Gurion, August 31, 2020 (Heidi Levine / Pool via AP).

Greenway said officials from the Biden administration will also be in attendance, but declined to identify them. He also said invitations had been sent to representatives of other countries that have not yet established diplomatic relations with Israel.

The executive director of AAPI said his institute left the advancement of diplomatic aspects of the Abrahamic Accords to the current administration, but said his organization would work to promote economic and cultural ties between countries that have already signed agreements with Israel as well as other potentials. the partners.

The conference will be AAPI’s first public event, and it will be followed by another rally in October at Expo 2020 in Dubai, Greenway said.

Another event will take place the day before in New York and is co-hosted by Erdan, who is also Israel’s Ambassador to the UN. He will be accompanied by ambassadors to the UN from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and the United States.

US President Donald Trump speaks with leaders of Sudan and Israel on the phone, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, applaud in the Oval Office, October 23. 2020. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Although they deviate from Trump’s policies in almost every issue, senior Biden officials have repeatedly insisted that they support the normalization initiatives led by the previous administration and also seek to advance them.

We have done a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes to take advantage of the breakthroughs, one said in a substantive briefing last month. Behind the scenes, there is a tremendous amount of work going on to expand these arrangements to other countries.

Meanwhile, Biden has not appointed a specific envoy to lead the problem, as it did under Trump.

In addition, the current administration’s lack of enthusiasm for the softened deals the former president was prepared to offer to potential partners in the Abraham’s accords, such as the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates. , recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara, or billions in debt relief for Sudan indicate it will not be willing to go as far as necessary to coax other Arab countries reluctant to normalize their relations with the Jewish state.

