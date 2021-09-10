Donald Trump may be too busy with prosecutions for political comeback, says niece





File: Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump says the former president is too busy with lawsuits to get involved politically at this point (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s distant niece has said her uncle is too busy with criminal prosecutions and investigations to get involved politically at this point.

In an interview with Carlos Watson on The Carlos Watson Show Thursday, Mary Trump said the former president is currently involved in at least three major trials, one of which is mine, and at least three criminal investigations.

He may be too busy defending himself in court or too busy giving evidence to remain politically engaged, she added.

Last year, Ms Trump filed a complaint claiming that her uncle had cheated her tens of millions of dollars while pushing her out of the family real estate business.

She said at the time that Mr. Trump, along with his brother and sister, had secretly taken his share of the family’s real estate while claiming to be its protectors. She also claimed that fraud was not just a family business, it was a way of life.

Mr Trump has previously tried to have the lawsuit dismissed, with his lawyers claiming that Mary Trump is making bizarre and incredulous charges in his complaint, which is laden with conspiracy theories.

Ms Trump published a book last year in the summer titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The ex-president has reportedly contacted the families of US servicemen who were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan in recent weeks and suggested he would try to attend their funeral as well.

The reported awareness has fueled speculation that Mr. Trump is attempting to revitalize his political fortunes.

Ms Trump, however, said her uncle would not, perhaps for a while, be able to make up her mind on a 2024 presidential bid.

You know, a lot of people would like to see a decision immediately, but there might also be a large group, including maybe myself, who would like to see it after mid-term, she said, adding that Mr. Trump had real marketable skills.

The story continues

In The Reckoning: Our Nations Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, her new book released last month, Ms. Trump explores how the country can heal after her uncles’ lasting impact on the presidency.

The book’s Amazon page indicates that Ms. Trump is uniquely positioned to answer these difficult questions.

She is a clinical trauma psychologist, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder herself and happens to be Donald J Trumps’ only niece.

In The Reckoning, she applies her unique expertise to the task of helping us cope with a global trauma, which has had a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of our nations, he said.

Ms Trump told Mr Watson during the interview that the Republican Party has not parted ways with her uncle. She also said she felt so much rage towards Mr. Trump and that she would do her best not to make it a physical confrontation if she ever met him.

I would be really hard pressed not to tell him that I think he’s just a total failure and a loser.

Read more

Thank you, have a nice day: Polite delivery robot thanks man for helping him out of the ditch

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-may-too-busy-085016843.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos