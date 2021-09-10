The obscene salary of Donald Trumps, commentator





Donald Trump is quite happy with the considerable windfall that comes his way.

TMZ reports that the former US president is bragging to friends about making an obscene amount of money from a new surprise gig this weekend.

Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr will act as boxing commentators for Evander Holyfields’ bout against Vitor Belfort in Florida on Sunday (AEST).

Triller Fight Club is promoting the event and said Trump will be hosting and commenting on the night.

I love great fighters and great fights, Trump said in a press release. I can’t wait to see both this Saturday night and share my thoughts at ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.

The event was already quite a big circus even before Trump was added as a commentator.

Belfort, 44, is a former MMA star who fought in the UFC and was supposed to step into the ring against Oscar De La Hoya but the ex-boxer tested positive for Covid-19 and was kicked out. In his place, Holyfield, 58, had his ear bitten by Mike Tyson in his prime.

Trump called a pre-fight press conference on Friday and when asked who he would most like to face in a boxing match, named the man who toppled him in the US presidential election of Last year.

If you said if I had to box someone, I think my easiest fight would probably be Joe Biden, Trump said. Because I think it would go down very, very quickly.

Trump does not hesitate to say a few fighting words. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP) Source: AFP

There are a lot of people who don’t think Holyfield should lace the gloves again, given his age. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani responded to the sight of Holyfield training at a media event to promote the upcoming fight by tweeting: It makes me uncomfortable.

Holyfield hasn’t fought since 2011, but he had signed on to fight Kevin McBride earlier this year with a possible future fight against his former nemesis Tyson on the horizon.

After the proposed fight against McBride failed to materialize, Holyfield posted on Instagram in August that he had been training hard for months.

His fight against Belfort, which is being held on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, was originally supposed to take place in Los Angeles. However, he was moved to Florida after California boxing authorities refused to sanction the fight over concerns over the welfare of Holyfield, who will be a month before his 59th birthday on fight night.

Evander Holyfield steps into the ring again at 58. (Photo by Eric Espada / Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

With AFP

