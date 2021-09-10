Asaduddin Owaisi booked for “indecent” remarks against Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath





India

Updated: Friday September 10, 2021, 12:46 PM [IST]

Lucknow, September 10: Uttar Pradesh police convicted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly tainting community harmony, violating Covid standards and making “indecent” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the minister Chief Yogi Adityanath, police said on Friday. The FIR against All India leader Majlis-e-Itthehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was recorded at the Barabanki town police station on Thursday evening after his party’s rally. IPC sections 153A (promotion of enmity for religion, race, etc.), 188 (ignoring the order of an official), 269 (act of negligence capable of spreading a disease dangerous to life), 270 ( evil act likely to spread infection) and the epidemic law were slapped against him, said Barabanki police superintendent Yamuna Prasad. He said the Hyderabad MP violated Covid guidelines – on masking and social distancing – by organizing huge crowds at the party rally in Katra Chandana on Thursday. Asaduddin Owaisi asks Prime Minister Modi about Covishield’s effectiveness “In his speech, the head of AIMIM made statements to vitiate community harmony and said that the century-old Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque has been razed by the administration and its debris has also been removed. contrary to the facts, “said the SP. “By this statement, Owaisi attempted to vitiate community harmony and incite the sentiments of a particular community. He also made indecent and baseless remarks against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh “, did he declare. Owaisi was on a three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, where his party plans to contest 100 seats in the next assembly polls. In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, Owaisi said on Thursday that there had been efforts to turn the country into a “Hindu Rashtra” since coming to power seven years ago. Referring to the law against instant triple talaq, the member for Hyderabad also referred to the “plight” of Hindu women, while directing personal barbarism against Modi. “Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, efforts have been made to demolish secularism and make the country a Hindu Rashtra,” he said. Criticizing the triple talaq law, Owaisi said: “BJP leaders speak of injustice against Muslim women subjected to talaq but remain silent on the issue of the fate of Hindu women rejected by their men.” “My bhabhi (the wife of Prime Minister Modi) remains alone in Gujarat but no one has an answer for her,” he said. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

