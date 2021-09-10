Renaming US 27 for Trump a straightforward process, if Florida lawmakers agree | Florida





(The Center Square) Former President, real estate developer, businessman and TV celebrity Donald Trump has never shied away from putting his name on buildings, businesses, golf courses, wineries, steaks, vodka and stuff.

In fact, there is an entire Wikipedia page listing all of the things named after Donald Trump.

But now lawmakers in several states want to name roads and parks for the former president, including Florida where Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howie-in-the-Hills, pre-tabled a 2022 bill. to name the United States 27 as “president.” The Donald J. Trump Highway. “

House Bill 29, tabled August 9 for the 60-day legislative session that begins January 11, calls on the Floridas Department of Transportation (FDOT) to erect appropriate markers designating President Donald J. Trump Highway along United States 27 , which is the states longest highway, stretching 481 miles from Miami to the Georgia state border north of Tallahassee.

Sabatini submitted a similar bill during the 2021 legislative session that failed to gain traction, dying at the House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy subcommittee before a first hearing.

“This great highway runs through the heart of Florida in the state President Trump calls home,” Sabatini wrote on his Facebook page last January, “I look forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest presidents in American history.

US 27 in Florida is already designated the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway. A decade after his death, the Legislature in 1999 named the highway for the Florida Democrat who served nearly half a century in the United States House and Senate.

But times have changed. Since his election in 2018, Sabatini has been an avowed fan of the 45th president. Sabatini is a Congressional candidate in the 7th Congressional District of Central Florida against Democratic Representative of the United States, Stephanie Murphy, unless redistribution creates a new Congressional District for him.

Getting HB 29 adopted may be more difficult than continuing with the proposed name change. Changing names or giving names to freeways and numbered highways in the United States is a relatively straightforward matter.

According to the American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials (AASHTO), there are 157,724 miles and 193 freeways / roads in the US Numbered Highway System and 48,440 miles of roads and 72 freeways in the country’s interstate network.

Because states, not the federal government, own and maintain federal highways and highways, states can give names to federal spans under their jurisdiction as long as the numbered road designations are not changed. Congress can also do it.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Systems Implementation Office lists dozens of commemorative highway designations issued since 2014 and describes the process for requesting a route name.

If passed by the Republican-controlled legislature, the Sabatinis bill won’t be the first to give Trump a way.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt enacted a bill passed by lawmakers in July naming a 20-mile stretch of US 287 from Boise City to the Texas state border, President Donald J Trump Highway. To do so, the legislature repealed an Oklahoma law that requires award recipients to have been deceased for at least three years.

In Ohio, Representative Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, filed HB 261, seeking to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park. The bill was tabled on April 22 and awaits a hearing before the House finance committee.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Democratic lawmakers are trying to remove Trump’s name from an undeveloped 436-acre state park he donated in 2006 after a golf course project failed. . A bill calling for the removal of Trump’s name has been withdrawn, but is not dead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecentersquare.com/florida/renaming-u-s-27-for-trump-a-simple-process-if-florida-lawmakers-agree/article_6dbaf6f4-11b5-11ec-b056-d75b25f5e402.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos