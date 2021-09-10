Yuan, risky currencies cap dollar gains after China-US talks





Yuan hits one-week high in Biden-Xi phone call

The dollar index drops slightly but should register a first week of gains in 3

Australian advantage, kiwi, Japanese yen sold LONDON, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – The dollar edged down on Friday as pro-growth currencies appreciated as the Chinese yuan rose to a week-long high following the announcement of the president’s first intervention American Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. in seven months. In a statement, the White House said Biden and Xi had “a broad strategic discussion,” including areas where interests and values ​​converge and diverge. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COVID-19, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Read more The yuan gained 0.2% against the dollar after the news, rising from a key level of 6.50 yuan per dollar to 6.4387 – its highest level since September 3. read more “We have seen the USD / CNH become featured in the news and any surprise improvement / reset in the US-China relationship could push the USD / CNY away from the key threshold of 6.50,” ING strategists said in a note. morning to customers. “Such a move is generally positive for pro-cyclical currencies and slightly negative for the dollar – hence our downward arrow in the dollar today.” The Australian dollar gained 0.35% to $ 0.7392, heading for a 0.7% decline this week. The New Zealand dollar was also boosted by the movement of the yuan, which gained nearly half a percent to $ 0.7141. Both currencies tend to benefit when risk sentiment is positive. The Japanese yen lost 0.2% against the dollar at 109.97 yen while still meandering in the middle of its range for the past two months. Relations between the United States and China have been difficult since Xi and Biden’s first appeal in February. The two sides have attacked each other almost constantly, often with vitriolic public attacks, sanctions against officials and accusations of non-compliance with international obligations. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.1% on the day to 92.421, although it is still on track for a weekly rise of 0.35%. The greenback rebounded after a massive payroll-induced sell-off last week, as a number of Federal Reserve officials suggested a decline is still likely this year. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday that August’s weak jobs report would not sway the US central bank. Read more Last Friday, the dollar index fell to its lowest since Aug. 3 after data showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months, reducing the chances of an imminent reduction in the program. purchase of assets from the Fed. Read more Data from Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell last week to its lowest level in nearly 18 months, offering more evidence that job growth was being hampered by labor shortages rather than by cooling the demand for workers. Read more “The Fed looks set to decline later this year, as recent comments this week underscore,” wrote Mark McCormick, global head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, in a research note. However, even with the trend for monetary policy becoming less accommodative globally, financial conditions remain ultra-flexible, which “limits the USD’s room for maneuver and favors the selling of rallies,” McCormick said. . The euro was up 0.1% to $ 1.1838 on Friday, on track for a 0.35% decline this week. The single currency received slight support overnight, after the European Central Bank said it would cut emergency bond purchases in the next quarter, as widely expected. Read more Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

