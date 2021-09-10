Boris Johnson: The Gingerbread Man



Run, run, as fast as you can!



You can’t catch me II’m the gingerbread man!

To conservatives horrified by Boris Johnson



s lurching towards the great state, he



It’s worth saying that they bestowed on him the mantle of leadership, first and foremost, because he was a winner. Beyond that, they chose to believe what was best for them.

Many of them who ended up on the front bench thought they were voting for a free market, a son of Thatcher. This view was reinforced when Johnson defended big old liberal-leaning conservatives like Ken Clarke, Justine Greening and Dominic Grieve. Johnson was not, it seems, the son of a Brexity Hezza as he claimed, but the Iron Lady reincarnated in Ironman Junior.

Now they see before them a different character: the great state, the taxman and the spending Boris, determined to drive a coach and horses through a cardinal principle of conservative philosophy and an iron commitment in the last manifesto: if not down taxes, then at least not the highest.

Triple pension lockdown is soaring, national insurance is increasing, the tax burden is reaching levels not seen since Clem Attlee was number 10, public debt is rising, public finances are soaring.

With a single leap, Johnson blocked the arm of his chancellor Rishi Sunak who was rising more and more in popularity stakes

in submission

nm He planted his feet in traditional Labor territory and left Keir Starmer with flat feet.

This



was a carefully choreographed performance, but with less substance than the raw numbers suggest, by a prime minister who knows a good thing when he sees it and has the nerve to go for it. This is a political decision, and not (as number 10 wants it) a bold new radical policy. There are no new ideas, just more money.

Without surprise, all the speeches about a revolt in the backbench and in the Cabinet were steamrolled into silent acquiescence. Johnson knows his free market agents. Even those like Sajid Javid the Secretary of Health, who worship at the altar of Ayn Rand, have lined up. He is, for the moment, all-powerful.

What does this tell us about man and therefore about the immediate future?

The answer is: not much. Johnson remains a sort of hologram. He



is there but he is



t. You can see it, but you can also see through it. He has no identifiable vision of what this country should look like beyond Brexit and false culture wars.

The NHS, still on the brink of crisis, lacks funds. Social assistance remains a scandal, a stain on our much-vaunted national value of fairness. More austerity is out of the question. Those red wall seats would be ablaze with more punishment.

Despite the soaring public debt, it seems that the Chancellor has had some leeway. Johnson put two and two together and got 1.25% on National Insurance.

The money will help. But the NHS remains structurally underfunded and understaffed. Brexit has put its workforce below the waterline. This is a tacky plaster solution.

Whatever Johnson says about the Tories being the party of the NHS, which is frankly implausible, the health service remains vulnerable to rapacious (largely American) private sector companies with about as much public service ethics as it does. ‘a group of ferrets.

The social part of this big spending gamble is not, as Johnson would have us believe, a carefully thought out attempt to deal with this deepening human drama. Rather, it is an attempt to save the homes of the wealthiest retirees, mostly at the expense of those who are still working.

After Theresa Mays a deeply misunderstood social assistance reform plan and more recent concerns among worshipers that the rise in level will come at the expense of counties thisit is a political movement. But it doesn’tt start addressing the problem that, to be fair, every western democracy faces: how do we take care of our elderly citizens, especially those who cannot look after themselves and have no one to look after themselves. do it for them?

There is also the nagging question of how we support people with disabilities. Disability remains a minor health secretary outpost



s worsening, Charlie’s tail to health, even though the number of people with disabilities severe enough to merit support runs into the millions.

There is no plan. There aret even, at the political level, a real idea of ​​what disability means and how best to support it. If the 20 recharges per week in the event of a pandemic in an already meager universal credit is abolished, many will have to face a harsh winter.

Johnson is a man in a hurry, although his destination is unclear. He seeks support where he can get it, riding the prevailing wind even as he changes direction.

To get the leadership, he courted the nationalist right of his party. To retain power, he relies on traditional Labor territory. He is caught between pleasing Red Wall voters and not displeasing those in former conservative countries, such as voters in Chesham and Amersham who defected for the Lib Dems. This



is not a comfortable position.

Johnsonthe spirits would have us believe that there is there a summarized coherent approach, may be, as great state nationalism. But Johnson has no natural intellectual constituency in the party, no soul mates, if you will.

One Nation’s mainstream conservatives mistrust (and despise) him for Brexit, for his attack on justice, the BBC, and for his authoritarian immigration policies.

The right those who put it at number 10 are uncomfortable (using the Minister of Vaccines Nadim zahawis word) with Johnsons switch to a large government approach.

Johnson is bringing politics into the mix. Sometimes he turns around. Other times, if he gets away with it, he tries to outrun his party and his critics. It belongs to the gift



t-just-stay-there-do something school.

Politicians who are more ideologically motivated can be rigid. But to Johnson



In this case, it makes no sense that his policies the things he does come from established or deeply held values. He invents it. The case is the thing.

The old folk tale of the gingerbread man comes to mind.

An old childless woman creates a gingerbread man, who then runs away. He is chased first by the old lady her and her husband, then by a series of other characters, until he finally reaches the river. There, a cunning old fox offers to take him across to escape his pursuers. Exhausted, having tried one thing then another, the Gingerbread Man accepts the offer but finds himself in the foxs jaws.



