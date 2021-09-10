Break: Covid-19 restrictions extended in Punjab until September 30 for festival season





SEP 10, 2021 IS 4:04 PM Covid-19 restrictions extended in Punjab through September 30 due to festival season Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the extension of existing Covid restrictions until September 30, in preparation for the next festival season, with a limit of 300 on all gatherings, including policies; and strict enforcement of the wearing of masks as well as social distancing. It also made it compulsory for organizers, including political parties, to ensure that participants, management and staff of food stalls etc. during festival-related events are fully vaccinated, or at least have received a single dose. 10 SEP 2021 IS 15:49 Punjab to send unvaccinated staff on compulsory leave The Punjabi government announced on Friday that state government employees who have not yet received their first dose of the vaccine will be sent on mandatory leave after September 15. People with health problems are exempt from this order, the government added. 10 SEP 2021 IS 15:38 Priyanka Gandhi attends the election panel meeting in Lucknow Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi attended the party’s election panel meeting in Lucknow on Friday ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, ANI reported. 10 SEP 2021 IS 14:25 Mamata Banerjee applies for Bhabanipur poll 10 SEP 2021 IS 14:01 Singapore maintains current Covid-19 rules and monitors severe cases Singapore does not see the need to tighten Covid-19 restrictions at this time despite a spike in infections in recent weeks, a senior official said on Friday, but will not move forward with others reopening measures as it monitors severe cases. 10 SEP 2021 IS 13:55 India lead test series against England 2-1 India leads the test series against England 2-1, the fifth game canceled and the last game can be played later: source BCCI, reports PTI. 10 SEP 2021 13:46 IS Singapore maintains current Covid-19 rules and monitors severe cases Singapore does not see the need to tighten Covid-19 restrictions at this time despite a spike in infections in recent weeks, a senior official said on Friday, but will not move forward with others reopening measures as it monitors severe cases. 10 SEP 2021 IS 13:34 Pakistan reports more than 3,689 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours Pakistan has reported 3,689 new cases of Covid-19, after 61,128 tests for Covid-19 were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours, according to data from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Center . 10 SEP 2021 13:27 IS PM Modi to perform Sardardham Bhavan’s Lokarpan on September 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Sardardham Bhavan’s Lokarpan and Sardardham Phase II Kanya Chhatralaya’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ahmedabad on September 11, via videoconference: PMO. 10 SEP 2021 13:21 IS India lose fifth and final test against England in Manchester India lost the fifth and final test to England in Manchester amid Covid-19 concerns. 10 SEP 2021 13:10 IS Pondicherry adds 111 new cases of Covid-19, global tally stands at 1,24,629 The Union Territory of Pondicherry added 111 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,24,629, a senior health ministry official said on Friday. 10 SEP 2021 12:21 PM IS Delhi CM announces the “great” Ganesh Pujan; live broadcast from 7 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tonight announced a “great” Ganesh Pujan, which he and his ministers will attend and broadcast live from 7pm, saying the festival is a mix of patriotism and spirituality. 10 SEP 2021 12:01 am IS Terrorism to increase under new Taliban government in Afghanistan, experts warn With the Taliban forming the interim “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” and appointing hard-line supporters in its new government, experts have warned that the risks of terrorism will increase in the war-torn country. 10 SEP 2021 11:54 AM IS BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal to challenge Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal of the BJP will challenge Mamata Banerjee of the Headquarters of Bhabanipur in the Bengal secondary polls. SEP 10, 2021 11:46 am IS Major fire in plywood Godown in northern Calcutta A major fire broke out on Friday morning in a plywood godown on Nimtala Ghat Street in northern Calcutta, officials said. SEP 10, 2021 11:08 IS Mobile internet services resumed in Karnal Haryana: Mobile internet services have resumed in Karnal, where farmers are staging a protest demanding action against those responsible behind the lathi accusation last month. “At this time, there are no plans to suspend services again,” said PRO district assistant Raghubir Singh. 10 SEP 2021 10:57 am IS Owaisi booked to UP for ‘vitiating’ community harmony and violating Covid standards Uttar Pradesh police convicted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly tainting community harmony, violating Covid standards and making “indecent” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the minister Chief Yogi Adityanath, police said on Friday. 10 SEP 2021 09:46 IS India reports 34,973 new cases of Covid-19, 260 deaths in past 24 hours India recorded 34,973 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 33,174,954, while the death toll rose to 442,009 with 260 deaths per day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Friday. 10 SEP 2021 09:29 IS Thunderstorm, light rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana: IMD Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. SEP 10, 2021 09:08 IS PM Modi salutes the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi I wish you all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, fortune and good health to the lives of all. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets. SEP 10, 2021 08:39 IS Xi says US policy on China has caused “serious hardship” Xi says US policy on China has caused “serious hardship” (state media) SEP 10, 2021 8:30 am IS Man guilty of hate crime in attacking convicted black man A Colorado truck driver who nearly killed a black man by cutting his neck in an unprovoked attack at a truck stop in eastern Oregon was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in federal prison. 10 SEP 2021 07:47 AM IS Competition between two powers shouldn’t turn into conflict: Biden tells Xi Jinping US President Joe Biden is meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in seven months, seeking to ensure that “competition” between the two powers does not become “a conflict”, according to the White House. 10 SEP 2021 07:40 AM IS Commercial flights to Afghanistan resume as UN accuses Taliban of harassment The first international commercial flight under the new Afghan Taliban interim government left Kabul on Thursday, carrying more than 100 foreigners, including American citizens left behind after the chaotic airlift last month. 10 SEP 2021 07:26 AM IS Congestion reported outside Qutub Minar metro station Congestion reported outside Qutub Minar metro station following morning rains in the nation’s capital. 10 SEP 2021 07:10 AM IS Joe Biden takes action to vaccinate the rest of America US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a series of measures, including issuing several executive orders and taking some punitive measures, aimed at vaccinating the rest of America, arguing that unvaccinated people pose a serious health hazard of all Americans. 10 SEP 2021 06:54 AM IS Australia’s New South Wales reports highest daily Covid-19 workload The Australian state of New South Wales, the epicenter of the country’s worst outbreak, reported 1,542 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases on Friday, its largest single-day increase in the pandemic, surpassing the previous record of 1,533 affected last week. 10 SEP 2021 06:34 AM IS India calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan: TS Tirumurti India calls for an inclusive waiver in Afghanistan, which represents all sections of Afghan society. A broad, inclusive and representative formation obtained through a negotiated and inclusive political settlement would gain international acceptability and legitimacy: TS Tirumurti 10 SEP 2021 06:20 AM IS China reports 17 new Covid-19 cases on September 9, compared to 28 a day earlier China reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 on the mainland on September 9, up from 28 the day before, the national health authority said on Friday. None of the new infections were transmitted locally, the National Health Commission said. 10 SEP 2021 05:50 AM IS Several people shot dead in southern Illinois, 3 suspects flee Several victims were reported by gunshots in southern Illinois Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle on a passenger train are still at large, authorities said. 10 SEP 2021 05:28 AM IS Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra As the 10-day Ganeshotsav begins on Friday, the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, amid a surge in active cases on Thursday. SEP 10, 2021 05:06 IS Guterres to AFP: we must have a “dialogue” with the Taliban and avoid “millions of deaths” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with the international community, in an interview with AFP on Thursday, to maintain a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, warning that an “economic collapse” with possibly millions of deaths must be avoided.

