Donald Trumps Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago gets $ 300,000 property tax relief after Fritz Kaegi slashes assessment





Former President Donald Trump got a $ 300,000 property tax cut this year because Cook County assessor Fritz Kaegi downgraded the vacant retail space at the Trump International Hotel & Towers along the Chicago River.

Trump paid just over $ 1 million in property taxes last year on the downtown skyscraper’s three levels of retail space. Most of it has remained vacant and unfinished since the building was completed about ten years ago.

His tax bill this year is $ 698,399 after the Kaegis office lowered its estimate of the value of the buildings.

He reconsidered that figure after Trump’s attorney Patrick McNerney disputed the $ 19.9 million value Kaegis staff initially attributed to unfinished retail space in the building.

The appraiser reduced the value even more than the numbers presented by McNerney. Kaegi agreed to reduce the value to $ 12.5 million. That’s about $ 1 million less than an appraisal submitted by McNerney.

McNerney then appealed to the Cook County Review Committee, asking for a larger tax cut for the Trump Tower. But the board said no, noting that Kaegi had lowered the rating even below Trump’s rating.

Trump’s savings this year follow another big tax victory earlier this year. The Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board ruled in June that the former president should get a $ 1 million refund on his 2011 property tax bill for vacant storefronts and the like. Trump Tower commercial spaces, including restaurants and hotel rooms.

The Cook County Review Board is opposing the state boards’ decision, which could cost Chicago public schools $ 500,000, which gets the biggest property tax cut from every Chicago taxpayer. He appealed to the Illinois Court of Appeals.

Kaegis spokesman Scott Smith defends the tax break given to Trump on this year’s taxes and notes that the savings are only on this year’s tax bill. All Chicago properties will be reassessed this year.

We gave a discount based on the vacancy, says Smith.

This is one of the photos that a lawyer for Donald Trump filed with the Cook County Appraisers Office of the commercial space at the Trump International Hotel & Tower which has never been rented or even completed since the completion of the building.

Since 95% of the space is vacant, Kaegi reduced the estimated value by 37.5% in addition to another 10% vacancy credit that was included in its original valuation.

Our current vacancy policy states that a property can only receive half of its claimed vacancy, Smith says. This is a change from the previous administration, which would reduce the assessed value based on the claimed vacancy, which is not a valuation standard used elsewhere. . . Definitely treated this property differently than in the past.

Smith says that even with this year’s tax cut, Trump is paying more for vacant retail space than he did under Kaegis’ predecessor, the former Cook County assessor, Joseph Berrios.

Trump is paying about $ 200,000 more in taxes on vacant retail space this year than he did last year under Berrios.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi. Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Smith points out that McNerney has also called for deeper cuts, seeking a 95% valuation reduction due to the vacancy, which would have left Trump with a tax bill this year for the Trump Tower of less than $ 100,000. .

McNerney will not comment.

McNerney and Ald. Edward M. Burke, who previously handled the Trump Towers property tax appeals, has long argued that the former president should receive significant tax breaks on retail space, which has never been occupied, with the exception of a small wharf rented from Wendella Tours & Cruises.

Trump has used three different rental agents, trying to find tenants for the property over the past decade, McNerney told the appraisers office, noting that retail leases have been devastated by COVID-19 and arguing that this should be a factor in reducing Trump taxes.

Kaegi has used his authority to reduce appraisals on many of Cook County’s 1.7 million properties due to COVID, although it is not clear which properties have achieved those reductions.

In response to a request for public documents, the Office of Appraisers provided the Chicago Sun-Times with a letter, signed by Kaegi, indicating that Trump had received an unspecified reduction in the valuation of retail space resulting in by lower property taxes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the letter does not specify the amount of this reduction. Nor any of the other documents released by Kaegis staff.

Smith says that despite what the letter from his own agency says, Trump has not received any tax relief because of COVID.

I don’t know where this letter came from, but, unless you can tell me otherwise, I don’t see how it could have come from our office, Smith said when asked the first question at this point. topic. This property has not obtained a COVID adjustment.

We have no record of obtaining a COVID reduction notice. I was told that it was not possible for this to happen.

Now, Smith says, in some cases, landowners who filed an appeal last year received this letter in error when they should have received an appeal results letter.

