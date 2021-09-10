Welcoming the presidential decree of DBON, the leader of Kormi is happy that community sport is again noticed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali





Jakarta: Indonesian Community National Recreational Sports Committee (Kormi) Chairman Hayono Isman also welcomed and welcomed the signing of the National Sports Council (DBON) Presidential Regulations (Perpres) by President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the commemoration of National Sports Day. (Haornas) 2021. “We had a breath of fresh air with the signing of the presidential decree of President Joko Widodo on the great design of national sports and for sport, we are at the same time touched, happy, happy with this presidential decree DBON”, Hayono Isman said in his remarks at the virtual launch of Fornas 2022 on Thursday (9/9). According to the former Minister of Youth and Sports, with the DBON, which was initiated by Menpora Zainudin Amali, public sport has received more attention. “And the inclusion of community sports in DBON, God willing, will strengthen the sports of success. Strong community sports, great achievements. It is the law of nature. Therefore, we welcome the spirit of Menpora Zainudin Amali to restore Indonesia’s sporting achievements, ”he said. In addition, he also expressed his appreciation and admiration for Menpora Amali for his courage in awarding awards only to athletes who have achieved Olympic and Paralympic achievements. “So what does it mean, successful sports are all about how to achieve higher performance, at the Olympic and Paralympic levels. We have won the SEA Games several times, ”he explained. In addition, he is also optimistic that in the future Indonesia will not only win badminton gold medals. But also other sports such as archery and weight lifting. “Thus, the expectations of the community are very high through the presidential decree on the grand conception of national sports,” he explained. In line with Menpora Amali’s desire to improve people’s fitness, Hayono is determined, through Kormi, his party with the sports parents of the Kormi community members to ensure that Indonesia is fit in 2045. “We hope that by the time we commemorate the 100th anniversary of the independence of the Indonesian nation, Indonesia will have become a fit nation. Because if we talk about superior human resources, without physical form it seems impossible,” he said. he concluded. Meanwhile, Menpora Amali has ensured that DBON does not only include issues of success sport. However, it also regulates the design of community recreational sports. “The grand conception of national sports is not only a successful sport contained therein. But it also includes community sports. That’s why I said earlier, it regulates from upstream to downstream. And upstream, a lot of fitness certainly arises from the activities of the parent organizations that meet in Kormi, ”said Menpora Amali. Menpora Amali believes that with the increase in the physical condition of people, it will be very easy to obtain athlete talents and seeds which will then be cultivated to become international athletes. “It is only from a healthy and fit community that the seeds of the athletes we hope to excel at the Olympic and Paralympic levels will grow,” he said. (ded)

