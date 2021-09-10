Pence returns to the arena – as a podcaster





In its timing and subject matter, the podcast episode released today will set an implicit contrast to Trump. While Trump was due to spend Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 commenting on a boxing match at ringside, Pence on the podcast shares memories of 9/11 and speaks with a woman whose father died in the terrorist attacks and another whose father died in the war in Iraq, as well as with students who organized commemorations of the attacks.

In a statement, Pence said the podcast will serve as an opportunity to highlight the unique and remarkable ways in which the next generation of conservative leaders are committed to promoting traditional conservative values ​​and rejecting the destructive ideals of the radical left which threaten the Americas as the world’s great.

Pence, like most other prominent Republicans, will almost certainly not run for president if Trump does. Still, if Trump steps down in 2024, Pence enjoys high profile among Republicans and a strong network of donors and politicians in the states. The podcast hosted by the Young Americas Foundation, a conservative youth organization, gives him a new line of communication, albeit niche, with conservatives. In addition to the podcast, Pence plans to visit college campuses for the group. He has a contract with Simon & Schuster and is raising money for House candidates ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Chairman of YAF, said in a prepared statement that Pence is “the perfect choice to speak directly to the rising generation about continuing threats to freedom, and to inspire them with the principles founders of our country.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks during a working lunch with US President Donald Trump and US Governors at the White House June 21, 2018 in Washington, DC | Win McNamee / Getty Images

Walker, like Pence, was once seen as a major part of the future of Republican parties, before Trump remade the party in his image. In the post-Trump era, Pence stepped on Trump, telling the Republican public that he disagreed with Trump during the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill while insisting he did not could not be prouder to have served with him. Meanwhile, he has confused President Joe Biden on foreign policy in recent months, accusing the Democratic president of weakness towards China and more recently blaming him for handling the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

For Pence, the podcast represents a return to his radio roots. The former governor of Indiana was a conservative radio host before his election to Congress in 2000.

Over the past few months, he has spoken at several GOP events, including in Iowa, the first state caucus, and hosted a donor retreat last month in Jackson Hole, Wyo, for his organization. nonprofit, Advancing American Freedom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/10/pence-new-podcast-511079 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos