BJP hopes to help achieve highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to achieve the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day, a National party chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Friday.

“On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, BJP employees at the booth will help people get vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the most vaccinations in one single day, ”Nadda said at a press conference. in Delhi today.

The party had launched a ‘campaign of health volunteers’ earlier in July in which they aimed to train up to 4 lakh party workers to visit at least 2 lakh villages and help people fight the pandemic COVID-19 and to support the country’s health system.

With the help of these volunteers, the National President of the BJP aims to achieve the said goal on September 17th.

“Our workers will contribute to the vaccination program. We will develop a comprehensive plan to ensure that no one is left out of the vaccination program,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh, former Defense Ministry of Human Resource Development Daggubati Purandeswari and BJP National Deputy Secretary General Shivprakash met with Nadda at her residence to submit the report on the Party “health volunteers campaign”.

Completing an important milestone today, Nadda informed that the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days.

“On July 28, we pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the health system if the third wave of COVID-19 hits the country. In 43 days, we have trained 6.88 lakh volunteers and hope hitting the 8 lakh mark very soon, “he said.

He added that these volunteers have undergone appropriate training with a dedicated program. “Booklets in regional languages ​​have also been produced,” he added.

Nadda sent her greetings to supporters and party members on the achievement.

He also called India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign “the world’s largest and fastest vaccination program.”

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India’s total immunization coverage has now exceeded 72.37 crore. A total of 67,58,491 doses of vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

