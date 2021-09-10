Xi Jinping attends, delivers keynote address at 13th BRICS summit

On the evening of September 9, 2021, the 13th BRICS Summit was held via video link. Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the summit, chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the cooperation between the BRICS countries, Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past 15 years, we, the five countries, have followed the principles of openness and inclusion and we are equal treaties, improved strategic communication and politics, mutual trust, mutual respect for the social system and development path, and the continued exploration of a good approach to coexistence between countries; We, the five countries, insisted on being pragmatic and innovative and cooperating for win-win results, synergized development policies, leveraging complementary advantages, firmly pushing pragmatic cooperation in different fields and moving forward on development path common ; We, the five countries, have remained committed to fairness and justice and have worked for common progress, supported multilateralism, participated in global governance and have become an ignorable crucial force on the international stage. So far this year, we, the five countries, have, despite the disruption related to COVID-19, continued the development momentum of BRICS cooperation and made further progress in many areas. The facts have proven that no matter what kind of difficulties we are going through, BRICS cooperation will move forward on a stable and firm basis as long as we focus our ingenuity and energy on the same goal.

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech titled “Advancing BRICS Cooperation to Meet Common Challenges Together.”

Xi Jinping stressed that at present, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc around the world. The road to global recovery remains bumpy and tortuous. And the international order is undergoing deep and complex changes. Faced with these challenges, we, the BRICS countries, must move forward to make an active contribution to peace and development in the world and to advance the construction of a community of destiny for humanity.

-We must promote the practice of true multilateralism, adhere to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order supported by international law.

-We must promote global solidarity against COVID-19, join forces to fight the pandemic, defend a scientific approach to trace its origins and oppose politicization and stigma. We must strengthen coordination in the prevention and control of COVID, and stimulate research, production and equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good.

-We must promote openness and innovation-driven growth to facilitate a stable global recovery. We must defend the WTO-centered multilateral trade regime, ensure that the latest results of scientific and technological advances benefit all countries, and promote a more open, inclusive, balanced and mutually beneficial economic globalization.

-We must promote common development, follow a human-centered development philosophy and fully implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We must actively respond to climate change based on the principle of common responsibilities but differentiated, promote the transition to green and low-carbon development and jointly build a clean and beautiful world.

Xi Jinping stressed that under the current circumstances, it is important that the BRICS countries remain determined, strengthen unity and further improve the quality of practical cooperation. Xi Jinping made five proposals.

First, to strengthen cooperation in public health in a spirit of solidarity. We need to take our political responsibility, support each other in the COVID response, and share relevant information and COVID control experience. We must continue practical cooperation on vaccines, including joint research and production and mutual recognition of standards, and facilitate a rapid launch of the BRICS Vaccine R&D Center in virtual format. It is also important to strengthen cooperation on traditional medicine to develop more tools against the virus.

Second, strengthen international cooperation on vaccines in a spirit of equitable access for all. China has provided the necessary vaccines and technical support to countries in need, and has actively contributed to promoting equitable vaccine distribution and global cooperation against COVID-19. To date, China has supplied over one billion doses of finished and bulk vaccines to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and will strive to deliver a total of two billion doses by the end of this year. I would like to take this opportunity to announce that in addition to the donation of US $ 100 million to COVAX, China will donate an additional 100 million doses of vaccine to other developing countries during this year.

Third, to strengthen economic cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit. We must seriously implement the BRICS 2025 Economic Partnership Strategy and expand cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, technology and innovation, and green and low-carbon development. China offers to host a high-level BRICS meeting on climate change and a BRICS forum on big data for sustainable development. We welcome the substantial progress made in expanding the membership of the New Development Bank (NDB) and look forward to a greater role for the NDB in supporting the development of its members and in economic and financial affairs. global. The BRICS Partnership Innovation Center on the New Industrial Revolution has already been launched in Xiamen, and we look forward to the active participation of government departments and business communities in BRICS countries.

Fourth, strengthen political and security cooperation in a spirit of equity and justice. We must consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership, support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and jointly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests. We need to make good use of BRICS mechanisms such as the Meeting of Foreign Ministers and the Meeting of Senior Security Representatives, better coordinate our position on major international and regional issues, and make an even greater and collective voice heard. BRICS countries.

Fifth, strengthen people-to-people exchanges in a spirit of mutual learning. China suggests forming a BRICS alliance for vocational education to organize vocational skills competitions. China will host the BRICS Governance Seminar and the BRICS Forum on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges, and will open an online training course for media professionals from our five countries. China will host the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games early next year. We look forward to welcoming athletes from BRICS countries and around the world to demonstrate their athletic skills and achieve excellent performance.

Xi Jinping stressed, as a Chinese saying goes: “A man of wisdom adapts to changes; a man of knowledge acts according to the circumstances ”. To advance BRICS cooperation, we need to embrace the changes of our times and keep abreast. I am confident that with our concerted efforts, the BRICS Mechanism will be filled with renewed vigor and vitality.

Xi Jinping noted that China will assume the BRICS presidency and host the 14th BRICS Summit next year. China looks forward to working with its BRICS partners to deepen cooperation in all fields, forge a closer and more pragmatic partnership, meet common challenges and create a better future.

BRICS leaders had an in-depth exchange on the theme “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus”, and adopted the New Delhi Declaration of the 13th BRICS Summit.

BRICS leaders fully affirm the achievements of BRICS cooperation over the past 15 years and believe that in the face of unprecedented challenges and a complex international situation, the five countries have so far this year joined together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, promoted fruitful cooperation in various fields and improved the status of emerging economies. They are willing to continually make joint efforts to deepen the BRICS strategic partnership and work for more pragmatic results in the BRICS cooperation. BRICS leaders said they will continue to promote global solidarity against COVID-19 and oppose politicization of research into the origin of COVID-19, and are willing to step up cooperation on health and vaccines, stimulate equitable access to vaccines, foster a strong recovery of the global economy and work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The Parties reaffirm their support for multilateralism and fundamental standards governing international relations and their opposition to unilateralism and hegemonism, and advocate that all countries respect the independence, sovereignty and equality of each. They will strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional issues, pool efforts to fight against climate change and promote the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa express their support for China’s hosting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, as well as for China’s BRICS presidency in 2022 and the holding of the 14th BRICS Summit.

BRICS leaders also listened to reports on the work of those responsible for the relevant BRICS mechanisms.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, and He Lifeng attended the meeting.