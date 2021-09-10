EPA to block controversial mine that threatened salmon habitat in Alaska :: WRAL.com





CNN – The Biden administration on Thursday announced it was taking further steps to protect the waters of Bristol Bay, Alaska, another massive blow to a massive, long-running gold and copper mine project controversy in the region.

Calling the bay “Alaska’s treasure,” the Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that it has asked a federal court to allow parts of the bay to be protected by the Clean Water Act. If the court agrees, the agency could move forward with designing long-term protections for the bay.

“The Bristol Bay Watershed is an Alaskan treasure that underscores the critical value of drinking water in America,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

Regan continued, “Today’s announcement once again reinforces the EPA’s commitment to making science-based decisions to protect our natural environment. . “

The announcement marks the latest major setback for the Pebble Mine project, which would be the largest mining site in North America. For twenty years or so, the mine proposal sparked controversy and was widely attacked by many interest groups in Alaska and the lower states, and also faced opposition from many Alaskans.

In 2014, after three years of peer-reviewed studies, the Obama administration’s EPA invoked a rarely used provision of the Clean Water Act in an attempt to protect Bristol Bay after discovering that a mine would “result in a complete loss of fish habitat due to its removal, drying up and fragmentation of streams, wetlands and other aquatic resources “in some areas of the bay.

“All these losses would be irreversible,” the agency said at the time.

But the Trump administration’s EPA told staff scientists in 2019 that it no longer opposes the mine just a day after then-President Donald Trump met with Governor of the United States. Alaska, a supporter of the project. The news came as a “total shock” to some senior EPA scientists who planned to oppose the project on environmental grounds, sources told CNN.

Ultimately, the US Army Corps of Engineers under the Trump administration refused a permit to develop the mine.

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Tucker Carlson were among the opponents of Pebble Mine in a fight that at times pitted Republicans against Republicans. Alaska GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski said in a statement at the time that the formal rejection of a permit by the Army Corps was the “right decision, made in the right way.”

The top mining executives of Pebble Limited Partnership were secretly registered in 2020 detailing their comfortable influence over US lawmakers and regulators. They have also revealed their intention to go far beyond what they say about federal permit applications to work near sources in Bristol Bay.

“I mean we can talk to the White House chief of staff at any time, but you want to be careful about all of this because it’s all recorded,” said Ron Thiessen, CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals, of official communications at White House, as it has itself been recorded without his knowledge. “You don’t want to be seen as trying to exert undue influence.”

The Bristol Bay watershed and region are considered to be one of the most important salmon fisheries in the world, producing almost half of the world’s annual wild sockeye catch. Its ecological resources also support 4,000-year-old native cultures, as well as approximately 14,000 full-time and part-time jobs, according to the 2014 EPA report.

This story was updated with additional information on Thursday.

