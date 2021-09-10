The 10 richest ministers of Jokowi’s cabinet volume 2, Sandiaga Uno in the first order





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK recorded up to 70.3 percent of the assets of the state office increased during the pandemic over the past year, including President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Last year, the KPK reported that Jokowi’s assets had increased by around Rs 8.9 billion. Tempo has summed up 10 Minister Indonesian Cabinet’s Richest Forward Volume 2 from elhkpn.kpk.go.id page which was updated on September 10, 2021 at 4:59 AM WIB. In the list of wealth of state administrators presented on the page, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno takes the top spot. Here is a list of the 10 richest ministers based on compliance monitoring on the KPK ELKHPN page: 1. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno is still the richest minister in the ranks of Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, with reported assets of Rp. 3,815,767,386,190. 2. Prabowo Subianto Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto declared his holdings to the KPK for a total value of Rp. 2,029,339,519,335. This number places Prabowo as the minister with the most assets after Sandiaga Uno. 3. Nadiem Anwar Makariem Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and founder of Gojek Nadiem Makariem occupies the third position as richest minister after Sandiaga Uno and Prabowo Subianto. The assets held by Nadiem are recorded at Rp. 1 192 425 517 883. 4. Luhut Binsar Panjaitan Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investments Luhut Panjaitan declared his holdings to the KPK for a total value of Rp. 745 118 108 997. This number placed him in the position of the fourth richest minister in government cabinet Jokowi . 5. Airlangga Hartarto Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto occupies the fifth position as richest minister with reported total assets of Rp 260,611,928,764. Airlangga is the last minister with hundreds of billions of rupees in the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet . 6. Sophie A Djalil The Minister of Agriculture and Territorial Planning Sofyan A Djalil has a heritage of Rp 83,617,626,814, this amount makes him the sixth richest minister after Airlangga Hartarto. 7. Muhadjir Effendy The Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy became the seventh richest minister after Sofyan and Airlangga with total declared assets of 72,624,257,063. Suharso Monoarfa 8. Suharso Monoarfa The Minister of National Development Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, declared all his assets to the KPK for a total value of Rp. 69,793,308,036. This amount is only a difference of almost Rp 3 billion from the assets. held by Muhadjir Effendy, and places Suharso Monoarfa in eighth position of volume 2 of the cabinet of the richest minister of Jokowi. 9. Sri Mulyani Indrawati Finance Minister Sri Mulyani indicated that all his assets were worth Rp. 53,314,459,737, this number places Sri Mulyani at the ninth position of the richest minister of volume 2 of the Indonesian Maju Cabinet as well as the 50th position of the richest administrator in Indonesia, several numbers below Jokowi. 10. Arifin Tasrif Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Tasrif of Arifin therefore the richest minister of the tenth with declared total assets of Rp. 51,699,402,752. HENDRIK KHOIRUL MUHID Read also : 5 Jokowi ministers who have the least assets

