Chris Christie tells GOP to face realities of losing trumps and discredit extremists

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a former ally of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday tore up the political movement of former presidents and baseless allegations of electoral fraud, urging Republicans to break with conspiracy theorists and the deniers of the truth in their ranks.

Christie said during a Ronald Reagan Library appearance that the GOP must face and learn from the realities of the 2020 election, not hide, urging fellow Republicans to discredit the extremists among us.

Christie has presented the distancing from electoral conspiracy theorists as a politically favorable move for Republicans, arguing that voters want to hear political ideas and not endless grievances.

The comments came as a clear rebuke from Trump, who continued to suggest baselessly that the election was stolen, leading many Republican lawmakers to follow suit and even launch audits to continue ruling on the election. election almost a year later.

Christie compared Trump’s membership in radical GOP elements to the reluctance of 1964 GOP nominee Barry Goldwaters to call the conspiratorial company John Birch because he didn’t want to offend the grassroots, jokingly. we heard this before?

Christie also took aim at what is seen as a cult of personality around Trump, arguing that no one is worthy of blind faith or obedience, no matter what position they have or how wealthy they are. ‘he won, urging the GOP not to tie our future to a bunch of lies.

Yet in what has become a theme for Republicans as former Vice President Mike Pence and former House Speaker Paul Ryan seeking to distance themselves from Trump while preserving their future political prospects, Christie has avoided doing so. directly referring to Trump.

Key context

Christie had an unlikely alliance with Trump that lasted until 2020. His early endorsement of Trump in 2016, shortly after ending his own presidential bid, helped polish the credentials of then-foreign candidates at one point. where he was still suspicious of most GOP establishments. As recently as last fall, Christie helped Trump prepare for the debate and attended an event at the White House to celebrate the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Tangent

More recently, Christie has criticized Trump. After contracting coronavirus in October along with several other members of the Trump debate preparation team, which led to a week-long hospital stay, Christie said he should have worn a mask while preparing for the debate and Shouldn’t have relied on White House assurances everyone at the Barrett event was tested. He also criticized Trump’s legal challenges to his defeat in the 2020 election as a national embarrassment.

What to watch out for

Christie, who went from being widely regarded as a 2016 presidential favorite to crashing and burning in the first primaries, is considering another presidential candidacy in 2024. He said in a podcast interview in May that he did not would leave it to no one to make that decision. on whether to run and won’t wait to see if Trump mounts his own comeback offer.

