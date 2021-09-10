Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and vaccine status across the country on Friday, the news agency reported YEARS .

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India was still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and it was not over yet.

He had said 35 districts still reported a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10% while it is between five and 10% in 30 districts.

India has recorded 34,973 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 3,31 74,954, while active cases have declined to 3,90,646.

The death toll rose to 4,42,009 with 260 new deaths, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases represent 1.18% of total infections, while the national recovery rate from Covid-19 has been recorded at 97.49%, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,968 cases was recorded in the active workload of Covid-19 within 24 hours.

No less than 17 87,611 tests were carried out on Thursday, bringing the total of cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 53 86 04 854.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96%. It has been less than 3% in the last 11 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31%. It has been below 3% in the past 77 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people cured of the disease rose to 3,233,429,999, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign have exceeded 72.37 crore.

India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.

A total of 28,57,04,140 people aged 18 to 44 in all EU states and territories received their first dose and 3,85 99,523 their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the immunization campaign.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers (HCWs) vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) began on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified comorbidities.

The country launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.