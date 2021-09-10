Ministry allocates Rs 19.3 billion to build apartments for MBR





Total budget for building apartments in Yogyakarta reaches 19.3 billion rupees Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has allocated a budget of 19.3 billion rupees for the construction of vertical housing or apartments for low income people (MBR) in Yogyakarta. “The total budget for the construction of apartments in Yogyakarta reaches 19.3 billion rupees,” Housing Ministry director general Khalawi Abdul Hamid said in a statement on Friday. Hamid revealed that construction work on the apartments was 57.54% complete and would be fully ready by the end of October 2021. According to Hamid, the development is necessary due to the fact that the land for housing was increasingly limited, and the apartments are seen as alternative housing for low-income people. “Currently, we are promoting the construction of vertical housing in Yogyakarta in the form of apartments for low-income people. We want to provide habitable housing at affordable rental costs to MBR,” he said. Khalawi explained that the development program was being implemented not only for low-income people but also for civil servants, who served in border areas and students who study at Islamic universities and boarding schools. In addition, he noted that the vertical housing currently being built by the ministry not only focused on the quality of the building under construction, but would also be equipped with furniture. “The apartment building aligns with President Joko Widodo and Minister PUPR’s directive to help low-income people have habitable homes. The apartments now have all the facilities, including furniture, and rental costs are also very affordable, ”he noted. Java III Regional Housing Provision Agency (P2P) Head Mr. Mulya Permana noted that MBR apartments were built on Jalan Sidomulyo, Bener Tegalrejo, Yogyakarta City. The apartments are built as a tower reaching up to three floors. It is designated as a type 36 accommodation with 44 units. Each unit has a kitchen, toilet, bedroom and children’s room. By 2021, the ministry had built four apartments in Yogyakarta. In addition to the low-income apartments, the other residences are the apartments at Tahfidzul Islamic Boarding School in Kulon Progo District, Apartments at Ki Ageng Wonokusumo Islamic Boarding School in Gunung Kidul District and Apartments at Ora Islamic Boarding School. Ali in the Sleman district. Related News: PUPR Ministry Helps Renovate Houses in Papuan Tourist Villages

