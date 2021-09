EMERGING MARKETS – Asian stocks, currency gain as Biden-Xi phone call elevates sentiment

* Taiwan dollar, Singapore dollar lead gains * Philippine shares close at 2-month high * China shares hit 7-month high By Harish Sridharan Sept 10 (Reuters) - A surge in Taiwan and Singapore currencies bolstered emerging Asian forex markets on Friday, as investors viewed a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and China's premier Xi Jinping as a potential precursor to easing strained relations. Equities in the broader region also rose, recouping some losses incurred this week, with Taiwan and Singapore adding 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Biden spoke by phone with Xi for about 90 minutes, a senior U.S. official said, with both leaders discussing the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict. "Markets weren't expecting Biden and Xi to actually speak until the G-20 summit later in the year," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore). "Markets are taking this as a hopeful sign that maybe we could see toning down of recent tensions." Sino-U.S. relations deteriorated to their lowest point in decades due to a long-drawn trade war and COVID-19-related tensions, especially during the preceding Donald Trump administration. The Biden-Xi conversation was only the second call between the leaders since Biden took office in January. Analysts at Maybank, however, said that "spillovers to sentiments could be constrained without more discernible translation to policy changes." Stocks in China, rose 0.3%, notching their highest since mid-February, while equities in Philippines added 0.7% to close at its highest since July 7. The rupiah, the Taiwanese dollar, the Malaysian ringgit and the Singaporean dollar added between 0.2% and 0.3%, while other regional currencies saw modest gains. Malaysian shares dipped a day after the country's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low, expecting progress in the coronavirus vaccination rate and the gradual easing of anti-COVID curbs to underpin growth. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.4 basis points at 6.157% ** Top gainer on the Singapore STI was Mapletree Industrial Trust, up 2.47% ** Markets in India are closed for a public holiday Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0652 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.22 -6.09 1.25 10.70 China +0.20 +1.32 0.31 6.66 Indonesia +0.18 -1.30 0.47 1.96 Malaysia +0.19 -2.85 -0.22 -3.18 Philippines +0.14 -3.73 0.67 -2.37 S.Korea +0.01 -7.09 0.36 8.78 Singapore +0.22 -1.43 0.78 8.85 Taiwan +0.29 +2.93 0.98 18.61 Thailand +0.15 -8.24 -0.02 12.38 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

