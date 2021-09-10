CHECK: Yes, former President Trump congratulated Robert. E. Lee after the statue’s removal in Virginia





After more than a century of monitoring Richmond, the state capital of Virginia, the Confederate monument to Robert E. Lee was removed earlier this week. The 12-ton statue fell on Wednesday after a decision by the Virginia Supreme Court.

While some people applauded the removal, others argued that it removed an important part of our nation’s history.

Did former President Donald Trump praise Robert E. Lee for his services after the statue was removed?

Robert E. Lee is best known for his role as Confederate General to the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

Historians widely agree that Lee was an accomplished strategist, but lacked the ability to win individual battles, reports The Atlantic.

He would eventually surrender to Union Chief General Ulysses S. Grant, ending the Civil War in 1865.

Once a leading figure in the Confederate military’s “lost cause”, Lee’s reputation as a historical icon has been called into question in recent years due to his links to slavery.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee was a cruel figure to his slaves and encouraged his overseers to severely beat captured slaves after trying to escape.

As a result of these associations, some cities have removed festive depictions of Lee, including, most recently, the statue located in Richmond, the state capital of Virginia.

On Wednesday, Trump posted a statement on his website titled “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.”

In the statement, he says Lee should be remembered “as perhaps the greatest unifying force” after the war is over.

He also suggested that if the United States had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, the war would have ended in total victory.

I just watched a huge crane bring down the beautiful and very famous statue of Robert E. Lee on his horse in Richmond, Virginia. It has long been recognized as a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture. To add insult to injury, those who support this take are now considering cutting it into three pieces and throwing this work of art in reserve before it is completely desecrated.

Robert E. Lee is considered by many generals to be the greatest strategist of all. President Lincoln wanted him to rule the North, in which case the war would have been over in a day. Robert E. Lee chose the other side instead because of his great love for Virginia and, with the exception of Gettysburg, would have won the war. He should be remembered as perhaps the greatest unifying force after the end of the war, ardent in his determination to bring North and South together through numerous means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty by becoming good citizens of this country.

Our culture is being destroyed and our history and our heritage, good and bad, are being extinguished by the radical left, and we cannot let that happen! If only we had had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, this disaster would have ended in complete and utter victory many years ago. What embarrassment we suffer because we do not have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!

Yes, former President Trump praised Robert. E. Lee after the statue was removed in Virginia.

