Jokowi Reviews Friendly Vaccinations For People With Disabilities In DIY





KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Grab and Good Doctor collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Provincial Health Office of the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) to present the Grab Vaccine Center for the second batch of vaccinations. President Joko Widodo was present to directly inspect the vaccination center suitable for people with disabilities located at the Jogja Expo Center which will operate from September 8 to 11, 2021. A total of 8,000 participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from people with disabilities, courtiers, the elderly and public workers in the tourism and transport sectors were vaccinated. Since February 2021, Grab and Good Doctor have become the first private partners of the Indonesian government in the success of the national immunization program with a technological approach and have helped to distribute vaccines to more than 150,000 communities and driver-partners in Indonesia in 54 cities and districts for Date. Read also: Jokowi reviews Covid-19 vaccination for special school students in Yogyakarta Jokowi expressed his gratitude to the community and all parties who have helped make the Covid-19 vaccination program a success as a form of prevention of the corona virus which cannot be completely eliminated. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and Regent of Bantul Abdul Halim Muslih were also present to accompany the President in this review. Grab Vaccine Center Yogyakarta uses a technology-driven approach to provide a more comfortable experience for vaccinees from the pre-registration process, vaccination schedule, pre-selection and registration request through the GrabHealth service supported by Good Doctor’s digital infrastructure, in collaboration with the government of the province of the special region of Yogyakarta for a more effective implementation of immunization. To help people with disabilities, the Grab Vaccine Center offers special entrances and queues, access for wheelchair users, and disabled toilets. In addition, people with disabilities can also benefit from the assistance of Difabel Disaster Response (DIFAGANA) and special translators for deaf participants, special shuttles for people with disabilities to the vaccination center with Difabike powered by GrabGerak; the first ojek serving people with disabilities and the general public, and services GrabGerak; four-wheeled transport with driver-partners who have been trained to be friendly for people with disabilities. Read also: Jokowi asks people to start learning how to live with Covid-19 president of Grab Indonesia, Ridzki Kramadibrata, said his party would like to thank President Jokowi for attending to review the implementation of the second wave of the Grab Vaccine Center in Yogyakarta today. “I also thank the health workers and all the committees who worked together to make this activity a success. The first batch of vaccinations was carried out from June 14 to 17, 2021 and then went smoothly and successfully.” , he said in a press release on Friday (10/10. / 9). General manager Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, Danu Wicaksana, added that Good Doctor is always ready to be the government’s partner in the success of the national immunization program. “We recognize the importance of accelerating the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination to support Indonesia’s recovery Grab Vaccination Center, we are taking advantage of the vaccination participant registration tour as well as tur preselection which can be accessed through the Grab and Good Doctor applications to reduce crowds and minimize canceled or delayed cases at vaccination sites, ”he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-tinjau-vaksinasi-ramah-bagi-penyandang-disabilitas-di-diy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos