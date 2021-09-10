



Tammy Duckworth | U.S. Senator from Illinois

The 9/11 Connection: In 2004, Duckworth deployed to Iraq and lost both legs when insurgents shot down his Blackhawk. A post-military career as a veterans advocate saw her run for a seat in the Illinois House and then the Senate seat previously held by Barack Obama.

The result: Duckworth became the first sitting senator to give birth while in office, and when she brought her ten-day-old daughter to the Senate floor to vote, following a rewrite of the rules allowing him to do so, she helped change Senate protocol forever.

Top of pageSteve King | Former Iowa Congressman

The 9/11 Connection: King was a state legislator who sponsored a “English-only” bill. Immediately after the attacks, he reportedly wrote to newspaper editors: “The preferential treatment and obsession with elevating every third world culture to the status of our American civilization is being silenced for now and hopefully. , forever. A year later, in a shaken country newly opened to his opinions, he rode the 2002 Republican wave in the House.

The result: King’s decades of blatantly racist rhetoric went largely unchallenged by his fellow Republicans (he held his seat until 2020), preparing the party’s far-right flank for Donald’s rise. Trump.

Top of pageTom Coton | US Senator from Arkansas

The 9/11 Connection: In 2006, while serving as a lieutenant in the military in Iraq, Cotton wrote an open letter to the New York Times accusing him of endangering lives and committing treason by disclosing details a counterterrorism data collection program. The conservative Power Line blog published the letter, and it was reportedly aired at the Pentagon, polishing Cotton’s conservative credentials for a congressional run. His combat tours have become a fundamental narrative of this first campaign.

The Result: Cotton called slavery a “necessary evil” and argued in The Times that troops should be sent to quell protests of police violence against African Americans. Her loyalty to Trump has earned her consideration for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Now he is among the Trumpies who could stage a White House race in 2024.

Top of pagePete Buttigieg | Transport secretary

The 9/11 connection: Buttigieg was a Harvard student when the Iraq war broke out, and one of his first notable speeches was at an anti-war rally in the Yard. He joined the Naval Reserve in 2009 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Without the word “veteran” on his resume, it’s hard to imagine that Buttigieg, a 38-year-old mayor of a small town and the first openly gay candidate to win a presidential primary – would have been taken seriously in the 2020 race.

The result: Mayor Pete won over a surprising number of National Democrats, enough to secure cabinet secretary status in Washington. While an infrastructure package for the country is in limbo, the liberal DC enjoys the attention the city receives from Secretary Pete, the most active member of the new administration.

Back to topBarack Obama | 44th president

The 9/11 Connection: As Illinois state lawmaker in 2003, Obama denounced the US Senate vote to authorize the war in Iraq. This positioning paved the way for her to run as the 2008 anti-war presidential candidate, at a time when more than 80% of Democrats opposed the war, and put Hillary Clinton on the defensive over her vote. to authorize.

The result: For America, the inauguration of a black president. For DC, significant revitalization and gentrification at least in part brought about by an Obama-infused it-factor and an influx of new residents. Ironically, as President, Obama has become the new face of the unsolvable ongoing wars against terrorism.

Back to topDonald Trump | 45th president

The 9/11 Connection: Trump’s immediate response to the attacks appears to have claimed (wrongly) that with the fall of the Twin Towers, he now owned the tallest building in Manhattan. Years later, during a primary GOP debate, Trump called the Iraq war a “big mistake” and accused the Bush administration of lying about weapons of mass destruction. You can draw a line from the discrediting of the GOP establishment for its handling of the post 9/11 era to the rise of Barack Obama to the rise of right-wing populists and nationalists who allowed Trump to rise on top of things. establishment types like Jeb Bush, once considered the Republican frontrunner in 2016.

The result: the Trump presidency, which ultimately, and against the advice of many military aides and congressional allies, sharply reduced troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan in November 2020.

This article appeared in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

