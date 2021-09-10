Americas Forever Afghanistan War Has a Winner





As Washington wonders how the United States lost its longest war in Afghanistan, it’s worth considering another question: Who won the war?

There are of course the Taliban, the fanatics who formed an interim government with several wanted terrorists. But an even bigger winner could be the Taliban’s main patron: Pakistan.

Most US allies have expressed shock, sorrow and anger over the Taliban victory last month in Kabul. But Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrated the rout of the elected Afghan government, saying the Taliban had broken the chains of slavery. “

During much of the war on terror that began after September 11, Pakistan played a double game. It sometimes helped track down and detain al Qaeda and Taliban leaders. In 2010, Pakistani and US special operations forces arrested Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Karachi. All the while, however, elements of the Pakistani military and intelligence services have provided refuge, funding and training for the Taliban and their allies from the murderous terrorist group known as the Haqqani Network.

During the first 10 years of the war in Afghanistan, this was an issue the United States and Pakistan preferred to debate in private. After the Haqqani Network orchestrated a truck bomb attack on a NATO outpost near Kabul and an assault on the US Embassy there in September 2011, Admiral Mike Mullen, then chairman of the chiefs of joint staff, broke the silence. The Haqqani network acts as a real arm of the Pakistani inter-service intelligence agency, ”he said.

Mullens’ accusation should not have surprised anyone. A few months earlier, the United States had killed Osama bin Laden, who was then living comfortably in Abbottabad, the birthplace of the Pakistani equivalent of West Point. There is a reason Mullen did not give his Pakistani counterparts advance notice of this raid.

Between 2001 and 2011, the United States provided Pakistan over $ 20 billion in military aid. This subsidy began to decline after 2011. In 2018, with few national security exceptions, the United States suspended security assistance.

The restrictions and eventual suspension of military aid were truly the only ways the United States ever tried to punish its so-called client. From his second term in office, President Barack Obama was looking for a way out of Afghanistan. And although there was a modest increase in forces during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, his administration ended up negotiating the surrender that President Joe Biden just completed.

No wonder Pakistan is celebrating the Taliban victory. A faction in his deep state had been working since 2001 to bring the Taliban back to power.

So far, the Biden administration has remained silent on Pakistan’s betrayal. Remarkably, a remnant of Afghan patriots did not. Protesters in Kabul on Tuesday demanded that Pakistan not interfere in their sovereign affairs.

It would be nice if there was an official demonstration of American support for these courageous protesters. But it is unlikely. As Biden has said repeatedly over the past few months, the post-withdrawal plan is for the United States to retain a capability on the horizon to target terrorists in Afghanistan. This means that the United States will need Pakistan’s approval for flights over its airspace.

The Americas Forever “War in Afghanistan may be over. But just across the border in Pakistan, the former client of the Americas still holds power over the superpower he helped defeat.

Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy. He was a senior national security correspondent for the Daily Beast and covered national security and intelligence for the Washington Times, New York Sun and UPI.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.

