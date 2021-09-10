CoWin Launches KYC-VS To Enable Entities To Check An Individual’s Vaccination Status Against COVID-19

More than 72 crores of vaccine doses have been administered since the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was announced on January 16 this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to provide proof of vaccination for each of these individuals, Co-WIN is already issuing a digitally verifiable certificate. This certificate can be saved to a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.) or stored in Digi Locker where it can be shared digitally as needed as proof of vaccination. Likewise, at points of entry where such a certificate is required (for example, in shopping malls, office complexes, public events, etc.), it can be displayed in both digital and physical form.

However, there may be cases where an entity does not need to see the entire certificate and just needs to know whether or not a person has been vaccinated. A few of these possible use cases could be: COVID-19 vaccination for children: when will children be vaccinated? What is the status of coronavirus vaccine trials for children? Dr Arun Sharma answers frequently asked questions (watch video).

A company / employer may wish to know the vaccination status of its employees to resume duties in offices, workplaces etc.

ii) Railways may wish to obtain vaccination status for passengers whose seats are reserved on trains.

iii) Airlines may want to obtain vaccination status from passengers who book their airline tickets, and / or airports may only want to allow vaccinated passengers to pass.

iv) Hotels may want to know the immunization status of residents when they check in at the hotel or when making online reservations.

As socio-economic activities gradually resume while maintaining the safety of all, there is a need to find a way to digitally convey the immunization status of individuals to entities with which they can engage for one or all reasons, including as employees, passengers, residents etc …

Therefore, it is necessary to activate an Aadhaar type authentication service for vaccination status via Co-WIN. To support these and other cases that may arise, Co-WIN has developed a new API called Know the vaccination status of your clients / clients Where KYC-VS. To use this API, a person must enter their cell phone number and name. Subsequently, they will get an OTP which they will have to enter. In return, Co-WIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the vaccination status of individuals, which will be as follows:

0 – The person is not vaccinated

1 – The person is partially vaccinated

2 – The person is fully vaccinated

This response will be digitally signed and can be instantly shared with the verification entity. A concrete example could be when at the time of booking a train ticket, a person will enter the necessary details to purchase the ticket and, if necessary, the relevant entity will also obtain vaccination status in the same transaction, with consent required. of the individual.

KYC-VS will make all of these use cases easier and more. It is both consent-based and privacy-friendly. In addition, in order to facilitate quick integration and faster adoption, the Co-WIN team has prepared a web page with API, which can be integrated into any system. This will allow seamless integration with any system in no time.

In addition to the reported use cases, this service can be used by any service provider, private or public, for whom verification of an individual’s immunization status is essential to facilitate a requested service.