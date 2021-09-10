the wars that helped Donald Trump rise to power





There is a connection, explains Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute, between the rise of the Trumps and wars.

9/11 led to the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan. It also provided the context for the insane non-sequel to the Iraq war, which turned the West away from the effort in Afghanistan.

A promise kept

America was drawn more and more into both wars and ended up winning neither, says Fullilove.

After a decade and a half, this led to significant war weariness, which Donald Trump identified with and capitalized on.

We can therefore draw a line between September 11, the overreaction of the Americas to the attacks and the election of President Trump. Wars did not cause the Trump presidency, but they did play a role.

President George W. Bush declares the end of the great fighting in Iraq in 2003. But the war lasted for many years after that.

Wars and who was to blame for them was certainly a theme that Trump as president came up with often.

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 was the worst decision ever made, he said in early 2018, as he again attacked the judgment of George W. Bush.

It was like throwing a big brick in a hornet’s nest here we are, like the models of the world, because we’ve had bad politicians running our country for a long time, Trump said.

It was Bush. Still a real genius. It was Bush. It turned out to be a wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there.

As the time allotted to his term elapsed, at the end of 2020 after his electoral defeat, Trump pushed to reduce the American presence in Afghanistan, but no longer had the means to deliver.

Despite this failure, Trump kept his promise to avoid further wars. He left the White House this year as the first president since Richard Nixon Carter not to engage America in a new official conflict.

Fullilove believes Trump’s hostility to foreign entanglements was genuinely felt, albeit based on nativism.

He was not an isolationist as such, but he was against America taking risks or spending blood and treasure on behalf of foreign countries.

He was generally hostile to the Americas’ involvement in foreign conflicts and skeptical of American alliances. And he felt that America had been duped by foreigners for decades to provide international security without receiving the protection money it was owed. For some Americans, this rang a bell.

US Army soldiers shoot at a Taliban position in Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 2, 2011. Getty

As the world looks back on September 11, 2001, few would have thought at the time that these events would help open the door to the most controversial president of all time.

Yet Trump’s knack for arming Americas Forever Wars was made possible by the way these conflicts were sold to the public.

Rather than narrow missions to protect American citizens from foreign terrorists, as they were initially described, they quickly turned into expensive and ill-defined missions against little-understood enemies.

The euphoria of the opening war in Afghanistan at the end of 2001 that applauded Americans still traumatized by the attacks has finally given way to a more cynical assessment.

The attitude hangs on

Stories of the war have been distorted to support the Rambo narrative of the Bush administration. Perhaps the most famous example is the ambush, kidnapping and eventual rescue by US Special Forces of Private Jessica Lynch. Years later, the 19-year-old from the small town of Palestine, West Virginia, downplayed the Pentagon’s portrayal as a heroine, saying I still didn’t understand why they chose to lie and do of me a legend.

The mood deteriorated as the death toll rose, funerals devastated communities across the country, and veterans struggled with debilitating injuries that would have been fatal in previous wars.

Iraq and Afghanistan ultimately claimed the lives of 7,000 US servicemen and 7,500 other US contractors, according to figures compiled by Brown University in 2019. The total toll, including the wounded and injured psychological scars, is much higher.

Yet not everyone agrees that Trump’s success was built on his status as an anti-war lightning rod.

They point out that Joe Biden has pursued a surprisingly Trumpy agenda, implementing the swift and complete withdrawal from Afghanistan that the former president negotiated with the Taliban.

Despite this, polls show Biden hasn’t made a breakthrough in base Trumps MAGA.

Gordon Flake, managing director of the Perth USAsia Center, scathingly dismisses what he calls JD Vance Hillbilly Elegy’s account of the long-suffering Appalachian whites who were fed into endless wars by the bushes who were are turned into Trump loyalists.

Trump voters should love Biden because Biden has done everything Trump promised but failed to do, he says.

But like on so many issues, Trump was just attitude and no strategy in the same way that Trump’s voters were just attitudes but not substance. They don’t care about politics.

Flake argues that wars were a bigger factor in the election of Barack Obama in 2008 than for Trump in 2016.

Elder of the party. Former adviser to George W Bush, Karl Rove.AP

Corrupted reality

Still, there’s no denying that Trump took advantage of the anger at Washington’s security establishment, The Blob, as it’s often called tapping the same nerve that sees too many Americans rushing to embrace conspiracy theories.

Trump used and perfected the government’s cynicism and paranoia that 9/11 and the Bush wars that followed inspired.

There is a notorious and anonymous quote from the top administration generally attributed to Karl Rove when he was one of Bush’s best advisers, reported by journalist Ron Suskind in 2004.

Suskind wrote that the assistant said guys like him (Suskind) lived in what we call the reality-based community, made up of people who believe solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality.

This isn’t how the world really works anymore, it was an empire now, and when we act we create our own reality. And as you wisely study this reality, you will act again, creating other new realities that you can study as well, and that is how things will work out. Were actors of stories.

For many, especially on the political left, the quote illustrates the illusion and pride of a war-mad Bush administration.

But it also illuminates a deeper and much more haunting problem, namely that political reality and agreed facts are fungible and corruptible.

Bush may have started the rot by concocting a false justification for invading Iraq, but Trump prolonged it. He took reality bending to staggering new heights, exemplified by his insistence that the 2020 vote was a fraud. According to some accounts, over 30 million people in America believe Biden stole the election.

As the Washington Post noted this week in a documentary film about the conspiracy theories that flourished after the 9/11 attacks and the Trumps Big Lie connection, probative thinking is under attack in America like never before.

If America can be sold on a pointless and senseless war, there isn’t much else it won’t fall for either.

What could turn out to be one of the most lasting legacies of 9/11.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this week that Trump is almost certain to run again in 2024 and may even announce his plans ahead of next year’s midterm election.

I think [Bidens botched withdrawal from] Afghanistan has a lot to do with it, he wants to get back into the game now faster, he sees things deteriorating and that changes his way of thinking.

There is no doubt that Trump has consumed the Bush-era Republican Party, turning his supporters against the old guard.

Its part Trumps now. And when he acts, he creates his own reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/policy/foreign-affairs/a-big-fat-mistake-the-wars-that-helped-donald-trump-rise-to-power-20210909-p58q57 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos