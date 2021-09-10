President of Northern Cyprus expected at UN General Assembly to praise 2-state solution





To help put efforts to secure recognition of Turkish Cyprus in the international spotlight, the country’s president will travel to New York next week for the United Nations General Assembly, to advocate alongside Turkish leaders. . Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), will travel to New York next Saturday, where he will also advocate for the need for a two-state solution. Accompanied by my team, I am leaving for New York in the United States on September 18, “Tatar said on Friday, during a visit to Izmir, Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also be present. I have requested appointments with various countries there to share the two-state solution, which we have agreed on with Turkey. Marking the 99th anniversary of the liberation of Izmir during Turkey’s War of Independence, he said Greece and its collaborators were trying to expand its continental shelf in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and other agreements, Such measures are unacceptable to Turkey and would pave the way for unrest in the region, including freedom of navigation, he said. There have been two states on the island of Cyprus since the arrival of Turkish troops in 1974, and no agreement without cooperation between the two separate states in Cyprus is possible, he added. A federal proposal for the island would not solve its problems, Tatar said, adding that he and other Turkish Cypriot officials discuss the issue of the two sovereign states at the UN, EU and key countries every time. opportunity. “We are continuing our efforts to ensure recognition of the TRNC,” Tatar said. Cyprus is mired in a decades-long dispute between the Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement. Ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retreat to enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing Greece led to Turkey’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. * Written by Ali Murat Alhas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/politics/northern-cyprus-president-due-at-un-general-assembly-to-tout-2-state-solution-3580039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos