What’s in Boris Johnsons Covid Emergency Toolkit? | Coronavirus
As Boris Johnson seeks to avoid a return to restrictions, if not yet another firewall lockdown, this winter we take a look at what could be in his toolbox of emergency measures for England which are expected to be announced as early as this week. next and how useful they are. Maybe.
Jabs for children
To jab, or not to prick, every 12-15 year old has become a hot topic of debate. Last week, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) said it was not recommending the move, saying while overall it would bring health benefits, the margin was too small for let him give the green light. The issue is currently under review by the UK’s chief medical officers, who are considering broader factors including the potential impact of jabs on education, such as school closings.
Ministers are known to be extremely excited for this to happen, assuming that medical advisers will give them the necessary approval.
Vaccinating this age group would reduce the risk of infection or serious illness, although the risk is already much lower than that of adults, and may also help reduce transmission. However, the protection against infection is weaker than for a more serious illness, and the Covid vaccines are somewhat less effective against the now dominant Delta variant.
Booster jabs
Third injections have already been approved for about 500,000 people with severely weakened immune systems, but these are considered part of their primary immunization schedule rather than booster shots per se.
The JCVI is considering the opportunity of a third Covid injection more broadly. While no decision is expected until next week, it is increasingly assumed that some sort of booster program has been approved, although it may initially be limited to older and more vulnerable people. Ministers want that to happen and have planned an immediate rollout, possibly alongside flu shots.
Some experts say booster shots are unnecessary and that it would be unethical to give them when the poorest countries have yet to vaccinate their populations.
But data from Israel, where a booster program is already underway with third jabs offered to those over 40, suggests there may be some benefits. According to a recent study not yet peer reviewed seven to 13 days after the third dose, the odds of getting infected with Covid have dropped from 48 to 68% compared to two doses, while after 14 to 20 days the odds have dropped to 70 to 84%.
There are other factors to consider: The uptake of second injections has already stabilized in many age groups in the UK, and at levels below the first doses. According to experts, this could be due to factors such as the perception that a second dose is not needed and that there are fewer incentives now that society is returning to signs of normalcy.
One question is whether the absorption of a third dose may be even lower. However, some experts said this was not obvious, noting that the longer a vaccine is proven to be safe, the more comfortable some people might be taking it, and that at the very least roughly the same time. same number should accept callbacks. as second doses.
Covid Passports
Downing Street said Covid passports will be introduced by the end of the month, making full vaccination a mandatory requirement for entry to nightclubs and other crowded indoor places in England, without the ability to show a test recent negative or positive antibody test. Scotland voted for Covid passports to be introduced on October 1 on Wednesday.
In theory, the idea could help reduce the transmission of Covid, while also being able to encourage people to get vaccinated. But it is a politically charged area for Johnson, who could lose a House of Commons vote on such a move if Labor decides to oppose it and if such a vote is staged.
Critics also say that even people with a double bite can be infected with Covid, while for some, passports can make hesitant people even more reluctant to get bitten. Some also fear that the plans violate civil liberties and be discriminatory.
flu shots
With very little flu circulating last year, there is great concern that peoples’ immunity to the virus is low, raising fears that the flu along with other winter viruses and Covid will put the NHS under a threat. extreme pressure.
Since a key factor in whether further Covid restrictions are needed is whether the NHS becomes overwhelmed, keeping flu levels low could be a key way to reduce the risk of this happening.
In July, ministers announced the launch of the largest influenza vaccination program in UK history, with an injection or nasal spray vaccine offered free of charge to more than 35 million people. This will include all over 50s and high school students through grade 11, as well as all children aged two and three, elementary school students, people with certain health conditions, unpaid caregivers. , pregnant women, close contacts of immunocompromised people and primary health services. and adult social service staff.
To save resources, experts examined the viability of giving flu and Covid vaccines at the same time, dubbed the one in each arm fall recall campaign. While an official announcement has yet to be made, Health Minister Lord Bethell said on Thursday that Covid boosters would be given alongside flu shots.
