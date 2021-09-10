Trump aides flock to Cheney’s challenger campaign





Hagemans’ official campaign, meanwhile, is spearheaded by National Public Affairs, a political advisory firm headed by former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and two other senior 2020 campaign officials Justin Clark and Nick. Train. Line Drive Public Affairs, which is overseen by former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh, also works for Hageman.

National public affairs officials began meeting with Hageman about six months ago, well before she officially launched her campaign on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the talks.

As Trump struggles to defeat many of his harsh GOP critics in Congress, he placed particular emphasis on Cheney, who was one of 10 House Republicans to vote for his impeachment. Trump embarked on a months-long deliberation process to decide which of Cheneys’ main challengers to support. After interviewing several candidates at his Bedminster, NJ golf club, he chose Hageman, a former member of the Republican National Committee who has previously donated to the Cheneys campaigns.

In a statement endorsing Hageman on Thursday, Trump ridiculed Cheney as a disloyal Republican. In response, Cheney took to Twitter to tell Trump to bring it.

Wyoming Values ​​PAC has been in the works for weeks and has the blessing of Trump’s inner circle, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The organization was ready to support whatever candidate Trump decides to support. Surabian, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s top advisers, previously oversaw a super PAC that engaged in Georgia Senate runoff.

By endorsing Hageman, Trump and his advisers seek to sort the field of candidates and prevent a fragmented field from dividing votes and giving Cheney a plurality. Hours after Trump declared his support for Hageman, one of his main opponents, lawyer Darin Smith, announced he was withdrawing from the race.

Marc Caputo contributed to this report.

