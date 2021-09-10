PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on September 15, sources say





New Delhi, September 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch Sansad TV, a new channel formed by the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV on September 15, sources said on Friday. According to them, Congress veteran Karan Singh, economist Bibek Debroy, NITI CEO Aayog Amitabh Kant and lawyer Hemant Batra will host various shows on this new channel. “Sansad TV is positioning itself as a brain channel that will provide high quality content to national and international audiences on topics related to ethics and democratic institutions in the country,” a source said. When Parliament is in session, Sansad TV will have two channels so that the debates of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can be broadcast simultaneously. The channel will be officially launched by Prime Minister Modi with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha President Om Birla on September 15 at a reception in the Parliament building, sources said. On the channel, Karan Singh will host a show on different religions, Bibek Debroy on history and Amitabh Kant on “Transformation of India”. Batra, the vice president of SAARCLAW, will host a program on legal issues. The Finance Ministry’s senior economic adviser, Sanjeev Sanyal, will host a show on the economy while renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithai will host a show on health issues, sources said. A retired IAS officer and former secretary of the Textile Ministry, Ravi Capoor is the chain’s CEO while Lok Sabha’s deputy secretary of the secretariat, Manoj Arora, is the OSD. PTI JTR NSD NSD

