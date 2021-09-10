Wall St set to rise after Biden-Xi call, oil rebound





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, United States, August 20, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

US producer prices rise solidly in August

Industrials and real estate among the main weekly losers

Exxon and Chevron climb as oil prices rebound

Up futures: Dow 0.46%, S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.43% Sept. 10 (Reuters) – US stocks were set to open higher on Friday as signs of easing tensions between the US and China helped sentiment, while a jump in crude prices appeared ready to stimulate energy actions. Traders read the news of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their first talks in seven months, as a positive sign that could lead to a thaw in relations between the two most important trading partners in the United States. world. Read more U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce companies Alibaba and JD.com, rideshare company Didi, music streaming company Tencent Music (TME.N), and electric car maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) all have gained between 1.1% and 2.2% in pre-market negotiations. The energy sector was the main winner, with Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N), Chevron (CVX.N), Halliburton (HAL.N) increasing between 1.1% and 2 .0% as oil prices approached $ 73 a barrel on signs of tightening US supply. “This market is poised to recover from its fall,” said Dennis Dick, trader at Bright Trading LLC. “Investors are not prepared to hold onto their liquidity and are eager to invest in risky assets like stocks and commodities, as this is the only way to defeat growing inflationary pressures.” Data showed that producer prices in the United States rose sharply in August, indicating that high inflation is likely to persist for some time, with supply chains remaining strained as the COVID-19 pandemic wears off. prolonged. Read more Another set of data on Thursday showed that weekly jobless claims fell to a nearly 18-month low, allaying concerns about the economic recovery, but also fueling fears that the Federal Reserve could loosen its measures sooner. relaunch. As of 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 162 points, or 0.46%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq e-minis 100 were up 66.75 points, or 0.43%. As futures showed opening gains on Friday, the three major US stock indexes were close to ending the week lower. Big banks have recently become skeptical of further gains for record stocks amid concerns over tightening monetary policy and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. Read more Economically sensitive S&P 500 sub-sectors such as real estate, industrials (.SPLRCI) and materials (.SPLRCM) have driven declines so far this week. Tech-heavy stocks Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), owner of Google Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) rose about half a percent each on Friday. Grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) fell 3.3% even after saying it expected a smaller drop in annual same store sales. Read more Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bangalore; Editing by Aditya Soni Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

