US Congressional Committee Receives Thousands of Documents in Jan.6 Inquiry





A crowd of supporters of US President Donald Trump fight with law enforcement officials at a door they smashed as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, United States, January 6, 2021 . REUTERS / Leah Millis / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.9 (Reuters) – A Congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol received thousands of documents ahead of Thursday’s deadline for U.S. businesses and government agencies to submit, a said a spokesperson for the committee.

The National Archives, which processes presidential files, also began a pre-release review of former Republican President Donald Trump’s White House-related documents that were part of the committee’s request for documents.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee last month announced numerous requests for documents related to the attack on Capitol Hill – including Trump’s White House communications documents – with a deadline of submission of September 9. read more

“With several hours to go before today’s deadline, the select committee has received thousands of pages of documents in response to our first round of requests and our investigation team is actively engaged in maintaining this flow of information. “the spokesperson said in an email. declaration.

The panel requested White House documents held by the National Archives and Records Administration, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Home Affairs and Justice, and the FBI, from the National Center. counterterrorism and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The panel also called on major social media companies, including Facebook Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google to turn over the tapes of posts related to the Capitol assault. by Trump supporters.

Details of what was handed over were not available Thursday evening. A source familiar with the matter said the material came from both companies and government entities.

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, threatened companies that complied with the committee’s request, saying Republicans “will not forget.”

The transmission of information violates federal law, McCarthy said, although it is not clear which law he was referring to.

The committee’s request included documents related to the violence and the days leading up to it, including the spread of disinformation and efforts to stop President Joe Biden’s certification from being elected.

Requests were also made to online forums and social media sites 4chan, 8kun, Gab, Parler, Reddit and Snapchat.

Trump denigrated his administration’s request for documents and said the documents were protected by executive privilege, a legal principle that allows the White House to refuse to comply with requests for documents such as subpoenas from Congress or Freedom of Information Act demands.

If Biden’s White House says the documents are protected by executive privilege, it would be more difficult for the committee to investigate Trump. Biden, however, is expected to support the panel’s view that the materials should be produced. Read more

“The select committee is also aware that the National Archives have initiated the process required by law for the examination of presidential files,” the committee spokesperson said in the statement.

Crowds of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill as Congress gathered to certify Biden’s electoral victory, delaying the process for hours as then Vice President Mike Pence members of the Congress, staff and journalists fled the rioters.

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. It was the worst violence at the seat of US government since the British invasion in the War of 1812.

Four people died on January 6, one shot dead by police and the others of natural causes. A Capitol police officer attacked while protecting the building died the next day. More than 100 police officers were injured.

Four police officers who took part in the defense of the Capitol then committed suicide.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congressional-committee-receives-thousands-documents-jan-6-probe-2021-09-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos