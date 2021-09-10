PM Imran Khan calls for immediate action to verify import and export gap





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that with all economic indicators moving on a positive trajectory, there was a need to take immediate action to verify the existing gap between imports and exports.

He asked the Trade Division to present an export strategic framework for approval over the next two weeks and set targets for trade and investment officers posted abroad.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the various measures taken by the government to increase the volume of the country’s exports, the prime minister said that with the facilitation and ease of doing business for exporters, the government’s priority in terms of he export improvement was the diversification of products and markets.

As the Pakistani business community had a lot of potential, putting in place a business-friendly environment and policies was the top priority of the government.

The prime minister said he follows the philosophy of formulating policies in consultation with the business community and that this strong public-private partnership system will continue, adding that since the government is committed to providing all the facilitation possible to the business world, he also expected to take advantage of this opportunity and fully support the government in its efforts to strengthen the economy.

The meeting was informed that by focusing on 19 products, including in the areas of information technology, textiles, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, dried fruits and leather, salt, marble, ceramics and surgical instruments, the current volume of exports could be increased by $ 30 billion.

The representative of the Trade Division said that consultation with all stakeholders, including industry, exporters and relevant government institutions, was underway.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Secretaries of Trade and Energy Divisions and Senior Officials were present on the occasion.

