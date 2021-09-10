BJP to organize special campaign on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday to achieve highest number of vaccinations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will run a special campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 to help as many people as possible get vaccinated against Covid, with the aim of breaking all previous records.

Announcing the campaign from his residence on Friday, BJP chairman JP Nadda said party workers at the booths would help as many people as possible get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He also said that the BJP pledged to train 4 Lakh volunteers in 2 Lakh villages to support the health system. So far, the party has trained 6.88 lakh volunteers in 43 days and hopes to reach 8 lakh very soon, he added.

Speaking at the event, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said party workers will aim to achieve the highest number of vaccinations in a single day on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

He said nearly 18,000 doctors have been associated with the party’s health volunteers campaign to mitigate any new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“43 days ago everything was planned and tasks were assigned and during those days the team managed to reach more villages and create more volunteers than previously expected,” said Tarun Chugh.

A special course will also be held for health volunteers in October, Chugh added.

The BJP usually celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as Sewa Saptah.

