Priority to the empowerment of women in the development effort: Minister





The government continues to guarantee prevention, control, assistance and access to services efforts for women and children through various policies that favor vulnerable groups Jakarta (ANTARA) – Women’s empowerment and gender equality are the government’s priorities in national development efforts, said Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga. “Women are among the five priority issues led by President Joko Widodo, namely increasing the empowerment of women in entrepreneurship, increasing the role of mothers in the education of children, reducing violence against women and children, reduce child labor and prevent child marriage, ”she said. in a press release here on Friday. She made this statement during the coordination meeting for the preparation of a constructive dialogue with the CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women) Committee, organized by the Ministry of law and human rights in collaboration with the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta. Indonesia is committed to protecting the rights of women, especially eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, as stated in the Constitution and various laws, Puspayoga said. Gender mainstreaming strategies have been integrated into national short, medium and long term development plans, she said. Indonesia has also included women among the priority groups of the National Human Rights Action Plan 2021-2025, she added. Puspayoga expressed its gratitude for the involvement of all stakeholders, in particular the representatives of the National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) and civil society organizations (CSOs). Amid the challenges of the global pandemic, the government is committed to respecting and protecting the rights of women and girls, she said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government continues to provide and encourage efforts to realize and protect the rights of women and girls. The government continues to guarantee efforts to prevent, control, assist and provide access to services for women and children through various policies that favor vulnerable groups, ”she said. Related News: Minister Highlights Importance of Women’s Economic Empowerment

