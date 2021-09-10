Donald Trump says he would knock out President Biden in boxing match





It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but his vendetta with President Joe Biden remains. The former president recently attended a press conference for the upcoming boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. There, he was asked who his desired competitor would be if he ever had to step into the ring.

If you said if I had to box someone, I think my easiest fight would probably be Joe Biden, Trump replied. Because I think it would go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly.

Trump’s presence in the presser was by no means a coincidence. As reported by TMZ, he and his namesake son were invited to appear at the final conference, which took place at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on Thursday, September 9, and to comment alongside UFC Jorge Masvidal and Todd Grisham during the next fight.

Both men are said to be paid millions of dollars for the concert.

The announcement of Trump’s next appearance in the Holyfield v Belfort fight was criticized by people who thought the move was partisan. According to TMZ Sports, however, Triller Fight Club has reached out to Democrats and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in hopes they will provide colorful commentary during a fight later this year.

If the offer is accepted, Clinton and / or Obamas announcing the gig maybe during Oscar De La Hoya’s boxing comeback. De La Hoya was Belfort’s initial opponent, but he was replaced after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort match will take place on Saturday (September 11). While the Trumps will comment on the fight from the broadcast booth, 50 Cent will share his thoughts live on the Trillers main broadcast, temporarily replacing Snoop Dogg whose hilarious comments during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight went viral.

