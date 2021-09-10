BIN prepares 1,800 doses of vaccine for students at OKU, South Sumatra





Baturaja, South Sumatra (ANTARA) – The Office of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in South Sumatra has prepared 1,800 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 to vaccinate students in the Ogan Komering Ulu district (OKU), an official said on Friday. “This mass vaccination for students is an instruction from President Joko Widodo so that children are protected against the coronavirus,” said the head of the BIN office in south Sumatra, Brigadier General Armansyah, during the student immunization review at 1 Baturaja State Junior High School, Ogan Komering Ulu on Friday. Ten thousand doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been prepared for vaccinations in Palembang, OKU and Musibanyuasin, he informed. A total of 2,200 doses of Sinovac – 1,800 doses for students and 400 doses for home vaccination services targeting residents – have been prepared for the OKU district, he said. “The vaccinations of the pupils are carried out in the schools”, he informed. Related News: BIN and Gunung Kidul Health Unit to Vaccinate More Students Armansyah said vaccinations are done for students to increase their resistance to COVID-19 during face-to-face learning at school. Meanwhile, the head of the OKU district education office, Teddy Meilwansyah, said the first stage of vaccinations had been carried out for students in the East Baturaja and West Baturaja subdistricts. “These two sub-districts have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, so they have been prioritized for student vaccination targets,” he explained. In an effort to boost immunity against the COVID-19 virus, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first recipient of the vaccine under the program . Through the publication of the circular letter number HK.02.02 / I / 1727/2021 on the third phase of vaccination of vulnerable people and the general public, as well as vaccinations for children aged 12 to 17 years, the Ministry of Health allowed students aged 12 to 17 to participate in vaccinations. Related News: BIN begins to vaccinate students at Islamic boarding school in Sleman

