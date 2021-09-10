The NHS is betrayed again by Boris Johnson Yorkshire Post Letters





BORIS Johnson is telling all of us that we need to do this, that and the other in order to protect the NHS. Yet I would like to know what he is doing in this regard, or with any other infrastructure for that matter, when he allows thousands of illegal immigrants per week to cross the Channel from France to stay in this country. They should be in the first safe country they come from. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise I would say to Boris Don’t expect someone to do something that you are not ready to do on your own. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.8564%"/> Boris Johnson’s plans to fund welfare are under scrutiny. Why should we listen to everything he and his ilk have to say when they are devoid of any common sense? Our country is heading at full speed to a third world country because of our selfish politicians, liars and cheaters. From: John OConnell, Managing Director, TaxPayers Alliance. WORKING taxpayers will be saddened by this disproportionate tax increase from the Conservatives. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.9677%"/> Boris Johnson’s plans to fund welfare are under scrutiny. Despite claiming to share the burden, national insurance hits low-wage workers and struggling employers harder. This levy lays the foundations for an increase in demands for cash after the next elections, without permanently sorting out social assistance. Time will tell if Boris will end up breaking another promise and raising workers’ taxes again without properly fixing the welfare system. From: Geoffrey Brooking, Saxley Court, Havant. Kudos to Boris Johnson for once again making social care and the National Health Service a top priority. Nurses deserve to be paid better. We have to manage the waiting lists. Hospital capacity must be increased. Social protection must be reformed. Regardless of the increase in national insurance, these proposals only underscore a conservative commitment to the NHS. From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York. WHO in their right mind would want to have a caregiver who has not been vaccinated, even though we have been vaccinated? From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley. Will anyone ever believe Boris Johnson after reneging on his promises to maintain the triple pension lockdown and not raise taxes? He did both in one day. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

